Pontotoc is hoping to make another run at Corinth this year.
Corinth’s boys have won four-straight cross country state titles in Class 4A. Pontotoc was runner-up each of the last two years, coming up just six points short in 2019.
Top runner William Porter has graduated, but the Warriors return a strong group, led by junior Cooper Parmer and senior Freddy Porter – William’s younger brother.
“We don’t have a lot of depth, but we’re going to have six or seven kids that should be pretty decent,” Pontotoc coach Mike Bain said.
Rounding out Pontotoc’s top five are sophomores Caiden Ivy, Jace Clingan and Ellis Maffett.
The Warriors open the season Saturday at the Mississippi College High School Season Opener in Clinton. They’ll be running on Choctaw Trails, which is where the state championships are held each year.
The course has been altered this year, so Bain is bringing his top five runners so they can become familiar with it. He’s hoping that helps his team’s chances at the state meet in November.
“Probably Corinth has the upper hand right now,” Bain said. “Some of these kids that we’ve got, they’re going to have to step up and make a difference.”
Treading carefully
Tupelo swim coach Lucas Smith is being extra careful.
Swim teams are allowed to start their seasons this week, but the Golden Wave won’t start competing until next month. Smith, who has led the boys squad to 13-straight state championships, is aiming to start around Sept. 15.
He wants to be sure his team is properly following COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the state, the MHSAA and the National Federation of State High School Associations.
“Just how you group things in practice. We can’t have any more than two (swimmers) per lane, and they have to be on opposite ends,” Smith said. “So (you’re) making sure that when you’re designing workouts that they’re always going to be on the opposite ends.”
Tupelo is relatively young this year, which factored into Smith’s careful approach. Meets will also be different, with no spectators allowed, and meets could be smaller.
Smith said the boys might compete one week, the girls the next.
“It’s just trying to get used to, I don’t know if it’s the new norm, but it’s the new norm for right now,” he said.
Starkville starts strong
Starkville, the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked volleyball team, opened its season with a 3-0 win over South Panola on Tuesday.
Jakailyn Brown had seven kills, and Zoe Elder recorded nine service aces for the Lady Yellowjackets.
Starkville returns to action this weekend at the Southern Classic in Flowood. It faces Jackson Academy and Ocean Springs on Friday, followed by Madison St. Joseph on Saturday.