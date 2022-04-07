Even with constant weather interruptions, Vardaman’s baseball team has been consistently good.
The Rams are 13-2, including a 6-0 mark in Division 4-1A. They’ve endured several rainouts, often going nearly a week between games.
“We’re fortunate to be where we are given the circumstances we’ve been dealt at times early on in the season,” coach Josh Warren said. “When we get out there, we’re good.”
Vardaman has indeed been good in all phases. It’s batting .347 as a team, has stolen 71 bases, and the pitching staff has a 1.58 ERA. The lead horse has been junior pitcher and third baseman Chipper Moore: He leads the team with a .487 batting average, 11 extra-base hits, 21 RBIs, 23 runs scored and 11 stolen bases. On the mound, he’s 6-0 with a 0.82 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 34 innings.
“He pitches all our big games,” Warren said. “We ride him, for sure, against our tougher opponents. And we love to see his spot due up in the lineup, because he’s going to give us a chance with something.
“… He has more productive at-bats than anybody I’ve had the privilege of coaching.”
Entering the season, Warren thought he would have to count heavily on the top half of his batting order, but the 5-through-9 hitters have proved quite productive. Three freshmen have come up big in Bentley Hamilton, Josh Jenkins and Brady White.
“The bottom of the order has been really surprising. Lot of young guys, lot of inexperience, so I wasn’t expecting them to be as good as they are,” Warren said.
Vardaman closes out division play next week with two games against Hamilton, which is also unbeaten in 4-1A.
Class 7A vote today
The Mississippi High School Activities Association’s executive committee will vote today on adding a seventh classification.
The committee first discussed the proposal two months ago. The tentative plan was to have the state’s 24 largest schools comprise Class 7A, with the same number for 6A and 5A. Classes 4A, 3A and 2A would have approximately 40 schools apiece, and the rest would fall into 1A.
Mississippi went to a sixth classification in 2009. Three area schools – Oxford, Starkville and Tupelo – are in 6A. Starkville and Tupelo would be in 7A if the proposal passes, and Oxford likely would as well.
Coaching moves
After one season, Oxford softball coach Kyle Long is leaving for family reasons.
Long will resign at season’s end with plans to return to the Coast area. He was head coach at East Central in Moss Point for 12 years before coming to Oxford.
Also resigning after the season is Hatley baseball coach Jamie Edwards, who will be headed to Itawamba AHS for an administrative position. Edwards has led the Tigers the last three years.