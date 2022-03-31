Jorja Roberson has been on a tear, and so has her team.
Over the last seven games – played in a span of six days – Roberson has gone 15 for 21 at the plate with three doubles, three triples, two home runs and 14 RBIs. In Monday’s 13-3 win over Baldwyn, she was 3 for 4 with two triples, a home run and six RBIs.
Roberson’s bat is a big reason East Union has won 12-straight games. The senior center fielder is batting .466 with five homers and 29 RBIs this season.
“She’s one of the top two or three hardest-working kids I’ve ever coached. She don’t quit,” East Union coach Josh Blythe said. “She simplified her approach at the plate, and she made some adjustments there and has really, really been on a tear.”
East Union (15-3, 5-0 in Division 1-2A) has also gotten stellar play from some very young pitchers. Seventh grader Lucy Cochran is 11-0 with a 1.81 ERA and 98 strikeouts, while eighth grader Josie Mae Bell is 4-2 with a 2.20 ERA.
Those two have offset the loss of Emily Coggin, who was East Union’s ace for four years. Losing a player of her caliber might have portended a down year, but the Lady Urchins haven’t let up.
“A lot of it’s got to do with the older kids,” Blythe said. “… They do a really good job of instilling in those (younger) players the expectations that we put upon ourselves as a program to sustain success. We don’t just want to be good one year; we want to be consistent every year.”
Tupelo’s Morris out
Tupelo pitcher and shortstop Mason Morris is out with an undisclosed injury.
Morris, an Ole Miss commit, hasn’t played since March 15. In nine games, the senior was batting .333 with two home runs and nine RBIs. On the mound, he was 1-2 with a 7.70 ERA.
Tupelo is 9-7, including a 2-2 mark in Division 1-6A. Losing Morris will test the Golden Wave’s pitching depth behind senior McClain Ray, who’s 2-1 with a 1.96 ERA after tossing four shutout innings in Tuesday’s 10-0 win over Grenada.
Tupelo, which has a team ERA of 4.10, will face Grenada against Friday at home, then travel there Saturday to wrap up the series.
Oxford tennis rolling
Oxford tennis is undefeated, but that won’t count for much when the Class 6A playoffs begin on Monday.
“Any time you go play one-and-done, you’re a little bit concerned,” coach Louis Nash said. “As we’ve seen in the (NCAA) basketball tournament, who knows, brother.”
The Chargers are 13-0 this season and clinched the Division 1-6A crown on Tuesday by beating Tupelo 5-2. They’ve been led this year by Owen Wilkinson in girls singles and Rowan DeVera in boys singles, but play has been strong throughout the lineup.
The team to beat in the playoffs will be two-time defending champ Madison Central, which has eliminated Oxford each of the past three seasons.
“My bunch, we definitely think we can win,” Nash said. “It’s a matter of can we go out there and actually prove it.”