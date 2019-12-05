Madison Jones won on a big stage Saturday.
The Saltillo junior took first place in the Junior Girls division at the Foot Locker South Regional Cross Country Championships in Charlotte, North Carolina. She turned in a time of 18:34, which was 37 seconds ahead of the runner-up and 46 seconds faster than the winner of the Senior Girls division.
“It was a really cool experience,” Jones said. “It’s probably the biggest race I’ve been to, in terms of talent, too. It was really cool to see people from different states. I learned a lot of stuff from it.”
This was her first time to participate in the event. There were 132 entrants in the Junior Girls division, and they ran at the same time as the seniors.
“I went in telling myself I wanted to win,” Jones said. “It doesn’t help anything to say you don’t want to win. I had a really good race.”
Jones has been a key member of Saltillo’s cross country dynasty the last four years. She led the Lady Tigers to the Class 5A state championship in November – their fifth-straight title and 14th overall.
Tupelo Christian senior Brock Kelly, a two-time 1A state champ, ran in Charlotte as well. He finished 105th in the Championship Boys division.
Vandiver Classic
At 3-0, Baldwyn’s boys are off to a good start. But the road is going to get tough in a hurry.
After hosting Class 6A Columbus on Friday, the Bearcats will face Potts Camp on Saturday in the 13th annual Doc Vandiver Classic. It’s one of seven games to be played at Baldwyn’s gym.
Potts Camp (7-0) reached the 1A state semifinals last season and now plays in 2A.
“We want to get some battles early so we can be battle-tested,” Baldwyn coach Grant Goolsby said. “That’s for sure going to be a battle.”
Baldwyn’s season started a bit late due to its football team making a deep playoff run. And the Bearcats aren’t at full strength, with guard Jacolby Williams nursing a high ankle sprain he suffered on the gridiron.
He’s one of two returning starters, and Goolsby hopes to have him back on the floor by Friday.
“We’re excited about our group,” Goolsby said. “We’ve just got to get some experience under our belt.”
Saturday’s tournament will feature two girls games and five boys games, including Booneville versus Holly Springs and Tupelo versus Houston, Tennessee.
Lady Cougar Classic
South Pontotoc is hosting the Lady Cougar Classic on Saturday, and it features several intriguing girls matchups.
Reigning 3A state champ Kossuth will take on Tishomingo County, while three-time 1A champ Pine Grove faces powerhouse Choctaw Central.
In the other games, Ingomar plays Mooreville, New Site faces West Union, and South Pontotoc will meet Mantachie.