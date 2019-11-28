Nick Coln has what could be his best Smithville boys basketball team yet.
The Seminoles are off to a 4-0 start for the first time in four years. They beat Nettleton, 61-59, on Monday at the Saltillo Shootout when Chandler Woodham made a last-second layup and free throw.
Coln, in his sixth year as head coach, is leaning on a senior class that was in seventh grade when he first arrived. Brian Coxey and Mason Blair lead that group.
“Six years with them, and they’ve grown throughout the years,” Coln said. “We’ve got a chance to be really, really good if everything comes together.”
Smithville has talent beyond its seniors. Woodham is a sophomore, point guard Khieri Standifer is a junior, and “hustle guy” Blake Williams is a junior.
“I’ve got seven guys for sure that I don’t really care who’s on the floor, and then I’ve got a few guys on the bench that know their role,” Coln said.
Smithville, which went 10-19 last season, returns to the court next Monday at Tupelo Christian.
Hot CardinalsPotts Camp is off to a fast start, but the Cardinals are more concerned with finishing strong.
They reached the Class 1A state semifinals last season, losing to East Marion in Jackson.
“Believe me, every player, every coach on this staff, we still have nightmares about that game in Jackson,” coach Jeremy Dillard said. “It’s something that we all look forward to doing again and doing it the right way.”
Potts Camp (6-0), which is now in 2A, has the necessary pieces to make a deep playoff run. It’s huge in the post with Mitchell Saulsberry (6-foot-5), Tay Frost (6-4) and Walter Hamilton (6-8).
Kedavian Faulkner returns to the backcourt, and JaQuives Muse is the new point guard.
“I still feel like we haven’t played our best basketball, which is good,” Dillard said. “Usually we kick it off around mid-January and get rolling. Honestly, this team has great capabilities, but we still have a lot of growing to do.”
Points manTy Roberson has continued his scoring prowess this season.
The North Pontotoc junior is averaging 26.5 points per game through eight games for the Vikings. He’s scored over 20 points in seven games, and he dropped a career-high 41 points in a loss to Myrtle on Monday night.
Roberson averaged 18.6 points as a sophomore last season.
“He’s stronger, and he’s able to get shots off in the lane,” North Pontotoc coach Chris Parman said. “He’s growing up, and he’s figured out how to score in other ways other than just beating everyone down the floor for a layup.”
North Pontotoc is 4-4 to start the year, but three of its four losses have come by two points or less. The Vikings hit the court again next Tuesday against South Pontotoc.