Smithville coach Michael Campbell has no problem playing in the rain.
Several football games have been moved from Friday to today because of the threat of heavy rains. But Smithville decided to keep its home game against Division 2-1A rival Tupelo Christian on Friday night.
A big reason: strategy. TCPS quarterback Khi Holiday is averaging nearly 300 passing yards per game.
“With them throwing it as much as they do, I feel like it might help slow them down a little bit,” Campbell said. “We need all the help we can get.”
It’s a big game for the Seminoles (6-2, 3-2), who need a win to stay in the playoff hunt. Campbell said his players don’t mind playing a game of this magnitude on a wet field.
“Our kids, they get excited about playing in games like that,” he said. “I’m old school, too. Football’s an all-weather sport.”
Russell’s challenge
Bill Russell’s return to the bench won’t be without its challenges.
After announcing his retirement following last season, the veteran basketball coach decided to return for a third season leading South Pontotoc’s girls. He guided them to a 28-5 record and into the quarterfinals of the Class 3A playoffs.
South lost three senior starters from that team. Another key player, senior Leah Pennington, suffered an ACL injury over the summer.
The Lady Cougars have 11 players on their roster.
“We’re a little slim,” said Russell, who likes to dip deep into his bench.
Returning is Rebekah Pilcher, a sophomore who was a full-time starter last season. Also back are seniors Maisy Canerdy and Anna Catherine Roye, who split time in the starting lineup.
“I’m not going to have the depth that we had last year, and we’ve got some kids coming back that have got some experience,” Russell said. “That is our main concern right now, is our depth and developing some kids that don’t have quality minutes.”
South Pontotoc must also deal with a move up to Class 4A, where it will share a division with the likes of Pontotoc and Shannon.
Troopers lose Mitchell
More woes have visited Mooreville’s football team.
The Troopers are without star athlete Kha’sen Mitchell, who has missed the last two games with a concussion. He’s expected to miss the rest of the season.
Mitchell, a senior, rushed for 351 yards and five touchdowns in seven games. He also had 24 catches for 475 yards and three TDs, and he made 34 tackles on defense.
Mooreville (4-5, 0-3 Division 2-4A) is ineligible for the playoffs after the team walked off the field during the fourth quarter of a contentious 31-7 loss at New Albany on Sept. 20.