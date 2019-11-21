DeeDee Shephard has had a rough go of it on the basketball court lately, but she’s feeling very good about her future.
The Pontotoc standout signed with Charleston Southern on Wednesday. Shephard got on their radar last season when they saw film sent by her coach, Kyle Heard.
The 5-foot-8 guard said she loves the family atmosphere at Charleston Southern.
“Everything is so well put together,” Shephard said. “It benefits you whether you play there or sit on the bench.”
After transferring from Houston last year, Shephard led Pontotoc in scoring with 18.3 points per game. But she suffered an ankle injury in April, which prevented her from playing AAU ball.
Then, during Pontotoc’s third game of this season, Shephard’s body became overstressed, and she had to be hospitalized.
She’s played two games since returning and is averaging 10 ppg on the season.
“I feel 100 percent,” she said. “I didn’t get winded or anything. I’m gradually working my way back up.”
Carouthers to JSU
Tupelo’s Che’Mya Carouthers also signed earlier this week, with Jackson State.
The senior guard echoed Shephard’s sentiment about finding a “family-oriented” atmosphere. And Carouthers has overcome some adversity, too.
She tore an ACL in the season opener of her sophomore year but came back strong last season, averaging 15 ppg. She’s averaging 14.6 ppg this year for the Lady Wave.
She’s already preparing for college by trying to improve her leadership skills.
“I feel that will help me at the next level, to adjust to different things,” Carouthers said.
Tucker lifts Bears
Alcorn Central’s basketball team picked up its first win of the season in dramatic fashion.
The Bears rallied past Falkner 47-45 on Saturday. Jacob Tucker scored eight points over the final 62 seconds, including a baseline floater as time expired.
The junior finished with a game-high 21 points.
Alcorn Central (1-4) returns to action Friday when it hosts New Site.