One of the area’s top wide receivers is changing positions.
Daeveon Sistrunk is making the move to quarterback for Itawamba AHS this fall. He’s replacing Jaxon Orr, who graduated.
Last season, Sistrunk made 57 catches for 1,073 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was named to the Daily Journal All-Area team.
Quarterback is not a foreign position to Sistrunk. He played it from seventh through ninth grades.
“It gives us a different element to our offense,” IAHS coach Clint Hoots said. “He’s dangerous out wide, but we’re also putting the ball in his hands a lot more at the quarterback position. That’s going to be a big asset for us.
“He’s an adequate passer and tremendously talented with his legs.”
Hoots believes the Indians will be fine at receiver. It’s a deep position featuring the likes of senior John Brazile, senior Anthony Dilworth and sophomore Tae Chandler.
IAHS will be first and foremost a running team. Senior tailback Ike Chandler returns after rushing for 2,003 yards last season.
“The biggest thing with him is understanding he doesn’t have to do everything,” Hoots said of Sistrunk. “He has a phenomenal player beside him. Ike covers him up a good bit and can protect him.”
IAHS opens the season Aug. 23 at Amory.
Mayhew commits
Nettleton golfer Riley Mayhew has committed to Anderson University in South Carolina.
Mayhew, a five-time individual state champion, said it’s nice to know all of her hard work has paid off, and she’s relieved to be able to play her senior year without the stress of searching for a college team.
“I love the coaches there and how they carry themselves,” Mayhew said. “Whenever I stepped on campus, it felt like home. I know I want to be somewhere where I’ll be comfortable, and I was looking for someplace that felt like home.”
Anderson University’s women’s golf team won the South Atlantic Conference championship this past season and is coming off its first appearance in the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf South Region Championship.
Bears promote Bain
Trae Bain has been promoted to head coach of the Alcorn Central baseball team.
The 2012 Alcorn Central graduate was the Bears’ assistant head coach last year and was an assistant coach the previous three seasons.
“This is a dream job for me,” Bain said. “Being able to come back here out of college and start working here meant a lot. Obviously this is something I thought would happen one day, but I didn’t think it would happen now. I’m excited about it.”
Alcorn Central went 11-11 last season but lost eight seniors, including All-Area player Chase Shaw.
Bain replaces Jarrad Robinson, who will remain at the school as an administrator and athletics director.