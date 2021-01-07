Khirei Standifer has been flying under the radar, and D.J. Burress doesn’t understand it.
“Every time I walk in the gym, it boggles my mind that there’s no college coaches in here every day trying to get Khirei on their team. Because he’s honestly one of the best guards I’ve been around,” said Burress, Smithville’s first-year head coach.
Standifer, a senior point guard, is averaging 20 points, 5 assists and 4 steals per game for the Seminoles (9-1). He scored 28 points in Saturday’s 75-60 win over Independence and had 27 points in Tuesday’s 76-66 win against North Pontotoc.
Standifer also brings a strong defensive presence. He’s been a big reason Smithville has adapted so quickly to Burress’ schemes.
“I like to have a high tempo, fast-paced game, so speeding up the tempo was something that they had to get used to,” Burress said. “Other than that, it’s just a lot of different defensive philosophies I believe in.”
Aiding Standifer’s efforts has been a trio of seniors: Aden Casey, Jacob Morris and Blake Williams. Those three average a combined 34 points per game.
Casey and Morris are new to the starting lineup.
“I’ve got a couple of players who had to kind of sit back and watch, but this year they’re stepping up and taking on that leadership role,” Burress said.
Tupelo game postponed
Tupelo’s boys were supposed to open Division 1-6A play Friday against Olive Branch, but the Conquistadors went into quarantine on Wednesday.
The girls game is still set to be played at Tupelo.
The Golden Wave (5-3) haven’t played since Dec. 19, having gone into quarantine in late December.
“It would be very frustrating if we allowed it to be,” Tupelo boys coach Jeff Norwood said. “It’s tough times for everybody, and we’ve just got to try to keep our heads up and keep working and see our way through this.”
Norwood said he will hold an intra-squad game this week in hopes of keeping his players sharp. The Wave’s next scheduled game is next Tuesday at DeSoto Central.
Big boys battle
A huge top-3 battle is scheduled for Friday.
Pontotoc, the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked boys team, visits No. 3 Itawamba AHS in a Division 2-4A showdown. Both teams are 3-0 in division play.
Pontotoc (13-3) has won four-straight games, including an 86-57 win over Shannon on Tuesday. IAHS (11-2) is coming off a 79-62 win against Okolona.