Seth Swinney didn’t start taking golf seriously until he was in college, but now it’s his livelihood.
The Baldwyn native was approved as Tupelo’s golf coach on Tuesday. He replaces Sherry Rial, who retired after leading the boys to their 14th state championship. She also coached the girls to their first title, in 2017.
“It’s exciting, just knowing what I get to come into at Tupelo,” Swinney said. “I know they’ve got a strong history, and they’ve got a lot of support, which a whole lot of schools don’t have in golf.”
Swinney, 26, played baseball and football at Baldwyn – but not golf. He got into the sport after high school and really focused on learning the game while attending Mississippi State.
He was head coach at Bay High for two years before coaching Gulfport last season. Upon entering coaching, Swinney reached out to others for help – like Michael Gray, who is Baldwyn’s football and golf coach.
“I asked them if they could give me any tips, and they helped me out in that aspect,” Swinney said.
In his one year at Gulfport, Swinney coached Sam Lee, who was the individual champ at the Class 6A state tournament.
Football down under
Nick Washington traveled a long way to play a little football.
The Hatley senior tailback recently returned from Australia, where he participated in the annual Down Under Bowl. Washington played for the Brumbies, one of four teams in the event.
The Brumbies won their semifinal game and then lost to the Dingoes, 17-16, in the championship.
“I think I did pretty good,” Washington said. “They had me at fullback.
“They didn’t let me play running back.”
The games were played on the Gold Coast, near Sydney. Washington was one of two Mississippians to participate, the other being Javiers Johnson of Sebastopol.
The teams included players from Australia and New Zealand.
“Everybody was for the most part pretty athletic,” Washington said. “It was a lot of good fun.”
Now back stateside, Washington is turning his focus to Hatley’s 2019 season. He rushed for 1,951 yards and 18 touchdowns last fall.
The Tigers open the season Aug. 23 versus Hamilton.
Serve’s up
Volleyball cranks up on Saturday with jamboree action in New Albany.
The Bulldog Bash will feature nine matches on two courts starting at 9 a.m.
Among the teams playing are East Union, Ingomar, Myrtle and Pine Grove, which are all first-year programs.
The regular season starts next weekend with MHSAA classic games.