At long last, Aberdeen and Calhoun City will be on the football field Friday night – against each other.
Both teams lost their first two games after going into quarantine. So when they meet at The Boneyard in Calhoun City at 7 p.m., the atmosphere should be electric.
“There’s going to be a lot of energy around,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “The kids are going to be bouncing around and playing. If nothing else, this right here shows the kids that this game can be taken away from you at any moment, so you’ve got to play it to the fullest.”
Calhoun City exited quarantine Aug. 23, while Aberdeen came out Sept. 1. The Wildcats were able to scrimmage North Panola last Friday. They lost 6-0 and committed three turnovers.
“On offense, we’ve got to do a better job taking care of the ball,” coach M.D. Jennings said. “Defensively we’ve got to do a better job tackling. Stuff like that, it just comes with reps.”
Aberdeen was not able to scrimmage, and Williams doesn’t feel his team is where it needs to be heading into its first game.
“Missing the preseason jamboree hurts,” he said. “It kind of gives you an idea of where you are, and those first two games give you an idea of where you are. Coming out and the first game is going up against the defending 2A North state champions, it’s not really how you want to start it off.”
Three other area teams will also make their season debuts this week. Vardaman visits East Webster tonight, while Houston hosts Shannon and West Point visits Noxubee County on Friday.
Gann claims win
Kate Gann has made remarkable strides on the trails.
The Itawamba AHS senior took the top spot in last Thursday’s TCPS Twilight race with a time of 20:45.90, besting Lafayette’s Mia Dawson by nearly 15 seconds.
It’s a feather in the cap for Gann, who outpaced a field full of strong runners from the likes of Kossuth, Saltillo, Lafayette, and last year’s Class 4A individual state champion, Mooreville's Hannah Sanders, who placed fourth at TCPS.
“For one, it was shocking. I definitely wasn’t expecting it,” Gann said. “Going in, I knew that those girls, a lot of them were a lot faster than me, so I was very shocked. But I was super excited, and makes me excited to see what the rest of the season holds.”
Gann placed second in the Golden Wave Season Opener on Aug. 21.
She’ll get a chance to continue her strong start to the season on Saturday at the Mooreville XC Invitational against much of the same competition.
Braves run wild
Tishomingo County unleashed a full-on rushing assault against Belmont last Friday.
Three players rushed for more than 100 yards each, and the Braves totaled 456 yards on the ground in a 52-37 rivalry win. That broke the program’s previous single-game rushing record by 153 yards.
Quarterback Blake Counce led the way with 172 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Tailback Bryan Scales had 163 yards and two TDs on 11 carries, and fullback Chandler Williams had 119 yards and three TDs on eight carries.
Second-year head coach Richard Russo said that to the best of his knowledge, it’s the first time Tishomingo County has had three 100-yard rushers in the same game.
“I got this offense from the legend, coach Willis Wright – the bulk of it – and that’s the way it’s supposed to look,” Russo said of the multiple I-formation attack. “The quarterback, fullback and tailback are all supposed to be 100-yard rushers.”
The Braves (1-1) host Baldwyn this week.