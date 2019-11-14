The Nettleton boys basketball team is starting its season a bit later than usual.
Nettleton travels to Water Valley tonight for its opener, almost two weeks after the season started for most everyone else. With seven of their eight players in the main rotation on the football team and the eighth injured, the Tigers didn’t have enough players to man a full roster until now.
“It’s really different this year because we are normally one of the first teams to start playing,” coach Grant Gardner said. “With having so many guys playing football, it’s tough sitting around watching everyone else play and us just there twiddling our thumbs.”
The Nettleton football team ended its season last week in the first round of the playoffs. That allowed the two leading basketball players, Graham Gardner and Dedrick Johnson, to return to the court for the first time this fall.
“We’ve always had a good nucleus in the gym, and this year we haven’t,” Gardner said. “Saturday we got all eight of our guys back for the first time. Instead of hitting the ground running, we may hit the ground crawling on Thursday.”
Graham, a 3-point specialist, is a third-year starter and is going to have to take a new role this year. With All-Area player Shawn Pounds graduating last season, Graham will be looked at to take the ball up the court and be the team’s main scorer instead of a secondary scorer.
Gardner also hopes to see more balance throughout the team. He plans to play eight or nine players regularly instead of just six, which is what he did last year.
Ingomar rebuilding
Ingomar’s girls have been a basketball powerhouse the past several years, but the program is in rebuilding mode.
Four starters are gone from last season, when the Lady Falcons reached the Class 2A state quarterfinals. Those players were all integral in Ingomar’s run of three-straight state titles (2016-18).
Sanaa Finley is Ingomar’s only returning starter and lone senior.
“For me, it’s having to rethink and redo every way we teach stuff, just because the last few years we’ve just been managing them more than actually teaching,” coach Trent Adair said. “I actually enjoy this part of it. It’s actually kind of fun to have a blank slate and start over.”
There are going to be struggles, of course. Turnovers plagued the young Lady Falcons (1-2) in losses to Pine Grove and Ripley, as did poor rebounding.
All Adair wants is to see his players going hard every day.
“Our goal this year is every night for folks to say when we left that they scrapped and played hard, they got after you,” he said.
Mayhew signs
Nettleton golfer Riley Mayhew signed with Anderson University on Wednesday.
The senior has won five-straight individual state titles, including an 11-stroke victory at the 2019 Class II championships. She also won the Junior State Amateur in July.