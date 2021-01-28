Baseball practices officially began for area high school teams on Monday.
Baseball, as well as the other spring sports, were the first to be initially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic back in the spring of 2020, with the season’s cancellation in mid-March being the final result for all teams across the state.
“We’re just excited to be doing anything, really, at this point,” Ripley head coach Joel Gafford said. “Not finishing our season last year has made everyone kind of look forward to being able to get out on the field and run around a little bit.”
Ripley finished its shortened season at 7-3 and was poised to make yet another deep postseason run in Class 4A. The Tigers are 71-25-1 over the last four seasons, making the third round of the playoffs in each of the last three seasons before last year’s shutdown.
Gafford returns the bulk of his lineup this season, but he loses last year’s ace Cade Davis from the mound – an area where these early practices will be a primary focus.
“Our biggest issue is all the people last year, that should’ve got a few innings pitching here or there, and now they are going to be thrown into a role where we need them to throw a whole game now, and they’ve never had to do that before,” said Gafford.
Micah Johnston is Ripley’s prime candidate to step into that ace role on the mound. Last season, Johnston was 3-0 with a 1.61 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
From there, the Tigers will piece together a rotation of arms, using these first few weeks of practice to determine where things line up before their first action at the Hamilton Jamboree on Feb. 13.
“It’s going to be some trial by fire on the mound for us, especially early on,” Gafford. said “We’ll just have to see what works best.”
Campbell hits 2K
New Site senior Hannah Campbell scored her 2,000th career point on Tuesday, becoming the first player in program history to reach the milestone.
The guard made a layup in the third quarter of the Lady Royals’ 58-30 win over East Union to give her 2,001 career points.
“It was a big relief whenever I got it. And that’s what it mainly was – a big relief,” Campbell said.
She’s averaging 18.3 points per game this season for the No. 2-ranked Lady Royals (24-1). She finished with 18 against East Union.
Campbell averaged 19.9 ppg last season and was named to the Daily Journal All-Area first team. She averaged 14.8 ppg as a sophomore and 9.1 ppg as a freshman.
“All my four years here, I’ve played with some great players,” Campbell said. “It means a lot to me to be up there with some of the best people who have ever come through New Site.”
Incident leads to forfeits
The Aberdeen and Okolona girls basketball teams have been forced to forfeit games after a bench-clearing incident.
The teams had just finished their game Saturday in Okolona when the fracas broke out. No punches were thrown, but each team has been forced to forfeit their next two games due to player suspensions leaving each squad shorthanded.
Aberdeen’s girls lost games against Division 4-3A foe Houston on Tuesday and West Point on Saturday. Okolona must forfeit tonight’s game versus Booneville and Friday’s at Calhoun City – neither is a division game.