Nettleton has started the season on an offensive tear.
The No. 7-ranked Tigers (8-3) are batting .378 as a team and have four players hitting .480 or higher. They’ve also shown some pop, with 11 home runs.
“We tell them all the time, ‘Stay simple,’” first-year head coach Luke Hargett said. “When they start getting big, their swings get long, and they start to pull off the ball and don’t have near as good barrel contact. When they stay simple and don’t try to do too much, they’ve had success with still having a lot of power.”
Senior Carter Crawley leads Nettleton with a .519 average and 14 RBIs. Seniors Drew Humble and Evan Smith are both batting .481, while senior Jackson Cheek checks in at .480.
Humble has a team-leading three home runs.
When Hargett left his assistant’s job at Madison Central – last season’s Class 6A state champ – to take over Nettleton, he had an idea of what he was walking into. Nettleton returned several experienced players from a team that reached the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
Hargett said it’s been a “very smooth” transition since he arrived.
“We’ve got really good leadership from the seniors,” he said. “We’ve bonded very well.”
The Tigers return to action today against Houston at the NEMCC Tournament.
MAC All-Stars
The Mississippi Association of Coaches North/South All-Star Basketball Games tip off Saturday at A.E. Wood Coliseum in Clinton.
It starts at noon with the 1A/2A/3A girls game, followed by the 1A/2A/3A boys game at 2 p.m. The 4A/5A/6A girls and boys games are scheduled for 4 and 6, respectively.
A total of 23 area players will take part. The 1A/2A/3A North girls team will be coached by Nettleton’s Brent Kuhl and Walnut’s Jackie Vuncannon, while Pontotoc’s Kyle Heard will guide the 4A/5A/6A girls squad.
Admission is $10.
Lady Wave win meet
Tupelo’s girls cruised to victory at Friday’s Golden Wave Invitational.
The Lady Wave scored 71 points, well ahead of second-place Columbus (49). They were powered by the running events, earning five first-place finishes.
Tupelo won the 4x100 and 4x800 relays. Kemya Cooperwood (100), Brookelyn Morgan (1600) and Abbey Sanders (3200) all took gold. And Jordyn Ivy finished first in shot put.
On the boys side, Oxford was the winner, edging Starkville 59-55.