Jerry Long’s name carries a lot of weight in Tishomingo County, and now so does his old number.
The longtime baseball and softball coach recently had his jersey number retired at Tishomingo County High School, where he’s head softball coach. He wore No. 20 in the 1970s when playing at Iuka High, which merged with Burnsville High and Tishomingo High in 1991 to form TCHS.
Long’s number was retired in all sports, a nod to his multi-sport prowess. He played baseball, basketball and football at Iuka and also ran track.
“This is probably one of the best (honors) I ever got,” Long said. “Somebody retires your number, I think that’s pretty special. I really appreciate it.”
Long was head baseball coach at Iuka/Tish County from 1985 through 2013, and he later briefly coached at Cherokee (Ala.). He won 683 games and led Iuka to a Class 2A state championship in 1989.
He also coached slow-pitch softball for several years, and he’s led the fast-pitch team since 2018. Altogether, he’s won 1,353 games.
The 65-year-old said he’s had chances to leave over the years, with offers from Olive Branch, Oxford and Madison Central, to name a few.
“There were times when I really thought about it,” he said. “But it’s been good here. I praise God for everything.”
Diamond time
Baseball and softball teams open their seasons next week, and many will get warmed up with jamborees this weekend.
Mooreville is hosting a softball jamboree at Tupelo’s Veterans Park on Saturday. It starts at noon, with 17 total games being played on multiple fields. Teams participating include East Union, Mantachie, Saltillo and Tupelo.
Corinth is holding a baseball jamboree the same day at the Corinth Sportsplex. Games started at 10 a.m., and the field includes three defending state champions: Saltillo (5A), Booneville (3A) and Tupelo Christian (1A).
All-star soccer
The Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star Soccer Games are set for Saturday at Brandon High School.
The girls game starts at noon, and the boys will follow at around 2 p.m. Fourteen local players will be in action – seven for the North boys, seven for the North girls.
The girls series is even at 11-11-3, while the South boys lead 16-13-7.