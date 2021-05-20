Hamilton football is a bit removed from its winning ways, but Wade Tackett hopes to close that gap.
Tackett was recently hired as the Lions’ head coach after spending the last three years at New Hope. He was 6-28 there, but he led Simmons to a 15-0 record and the Class 1A state championship in 2017.
Hamilton was 4-7 last season and hasn’t had a winning campaign since 2014, when it was 6-5. The Lions had a pair of nine-win seasons in 2011 and 2013.
“There’s tradition that goes way back at Hamilton,” Tackett said. “Just gotta get the program turned back in that direction right now.”
Tackett’s one year as Simmons head coach was his second stint at the school. He had been assistant head coach there before moving into the same position at Grenada.
He said he likes Hamilton because it’s a small community that reminds him of his hometown of Greenwood. And so far, he likes what he’s seen of his new players.
“This group of kids already has that mindset of wanting to be a championship caliber team,” Tackett said. “They want to put in the effort and the commitment it’s going to take to get there. I’m just bringing some expertise and the blueprint to get there, but it’s them that’s going to have to bring the effort and the passion and bring that every day.”
Hamilton opens the season Aug. 27 against Hatley.
Fab freshman
Mooreville freshman Mason McMillian was clutch last weekend.
In Game 1 of the Troopers’ third-round Class 4A playoff series against Ripley, McMillian not only earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief, he hit a walk-off single for a 4-3 win.
In Game 2, he got the save with another scoreless inning as Mooreville clinched the series with a 5-2 win.
“Mason is a guy, he’s young, he’s a freshman, but he’s played in a lot of big ballgames – not just at Mooreville, but the competitive ball he does in the summer. It’s not too big for him,” Mooreville coach Derek Thompson said.
McMillian was 4 for 7 at the plate on the series. For the season he’s hitting .370 with 37 RBIs, and on the mound he’s 5-1 with a 1.63 ERA and three saves.
Jud Files and J.W. Armistead, two of Mooreville’s most dangerous hitters, were walked a combined five times in Game 1. They were also the starting pitchers but ran up against pitch count limits.
That meant McMillian had to come through.
“We told him before the series started that he’s going to have to hit,” Thompson said. “They probably weren’t going to let Jud or Armistead beat them, so whenever they made that decision, he was going to have to make them pay, and he did.
“To go in there and do what he did on the mound both games was huge, too.”
Mooreville opens its semifinal series against West Lauderdale today on the road.
Willey lands new job
Former Ripley girls basketball coach Steve Willey has been approved for the same position at Poplarville.
After resigning from Ripley, Willey was initially hired to coach the Tupelo Christian boys and girls teams. But then Poplarville came calling, giving him a chance to relocate to the Coast.
“That’s where I wanted to be,” Willey said. “We had a good run here, good players and good kids. Now I move on for a challenge to end my career on.”
Willey was 128-47 during his six years at Ripley and led the Lady Tigers to the Class 4A state championship in 2020.