Win No. 500 almost snuck up on Brady Ramey.
Prior to this season, the Tremont basketball coach was compiling his career record with the help of Itawamba Times reporter Abby Loden. That’s when Ramey realized how close he was to a milestone.
“As I was doing it, I was like well, this year if we get to play, it could definitely happen,” he said. “I was actually kind of surprised when I started totaling it up.”
That 500th win came last Friday, when Tremont’s boys defeated Tupelo Christian, 49-42. This is Ramey’s fifth season coaching the boys at his alma mater, and he’s in his second leading the girls.
Ramey has a career record of 504-344 entering tonight’s games against Alcorn Central. He first coached at Itawamba AHS, both boys and girls, and had a 211-55 record with the Lady Indians in 11 seasons.
Ramey left IAHS to coach Tremont’s boys in 2009, then went into administration for a few years.
“The whole time I wanted to be back in the gym,” he said.
He’s got a strong boys squad this season. The Eagles (17-5) are led by four seniors: Brayden Burroughs, Chase Parker, Devin Pounders and Konner Sartin.
Sartin averages 11.2 points per game, while Parker averages 10.3 points and 7.0 rebounds.
“Nothing flashy, they just work hard. We’ll have a different leading scorer just about every night,” Ramey said.
Rebels grab Garland
The phone call Clara Garland got Monday was one that made up her dreams.
The 6-foot-5 junior from Tishomingo County received an offer from the Ole Miss women’s basketball program, and she took little time in claiming her spot with a commitment to the Lady Rebels.
“They’ve been in contact with her for some time and they had a need at that position, so they offered her,” Tishomingo County head coach Brian Middleton said. “We told her if she felt like that’s where she wanted to be, then she should go ahead and decide.”
Garland’s stature and jump in athleticism has put on her the radar of several Division I programs. Add in her play on the court this season and it’s easy to see why Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin wanted Garland’s services.
Garland is averaging 12.1 points, 10 rebounds and 6 blocks per game to help lead the No. 6-ranked Lady Braves to a 20-3 record this season.
“They really liked her ability to rebound and of course her size,” Middleton said. “Her enthusiasm for the game was also a big thing. I’ve had several coaches say that it’s one of the things they notice about her.”
Soccer finals
The MHSAA has revised its schedule for Saturday’s soccer state championships.
Title matches for Classes I and 6A, originally scheduled to be played at Brandon, will now be held at Clinton. Classes 4A and 5A will remain at Madison Central.
Ripley’s boys will face St. Stanislaus in the 4A final at 2 p.m., and Lafayette’s girls go for a third-straight 5A title against East Central at 4. Both matches will be at Madison Central.