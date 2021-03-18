Tupelo is still the reigning state champion in Class 6A boys golf, and the Golden Wave still have their ace.
Walker Wise was a freshman when he led Tupelo to its 14th state title in 2019. He shot a 69 to spark a rally in the tournament’s second round.
COVID-19 blocked Tupelo’s bid at repeating last year, but with Wise leading the way, title No. 15 could be within reach.
The Golden Wave started their new season last week, winning the St. Andrew’s Invitational by nine shots. Wise won medalist honors with a 1-under 71.
“His work ethic, he really works hard,” second-year coach Seth Swinney said. “He’s pretty much out here every day and does all the little things right. He’s got a pretty complete game.”
Wise is surrounded by a lot of different faces than he was two years ago. Junior Vic Scoville, senior Ross Reeder, freshman Andrew Miller, junior Batton Barber and junior Zack Overton round out the lineup.
“We’ve got a pretty solid team,” Swinney said. “We’ve got to get our feet underneath us, get our sea legs. Even though we won, we did not play close to our best at St. Andrew’s. Hopefully, at the very least, that’s our worst match of the year. I think we’ll do better.”
Tupelo returns to action Monday in the Oak Hill Invitational.
Hot Cougars
South Pontotoc’s baseball program is riding a hot start for the 2021 season.
The Cougars have raced out to a perfect 11-0 record after defeating Myrtle 12-0 in five innings on Tuesday night.
“Our kids just play hard,” South Pontotoc head coach Jeff Harmon said. “Every time we get out there, they give it all they’ve got, and I’m proud of them for that.”
Both the offensive production and the pitching have been spot on for the Cougars.
As a team, they showcase a .401 batting average, with a combined 38 extra base hits, including seven home runs. On the mound, they boast a 1.40 team ERA with 89 strikeouts.
“We’ve swung the bats pretty good, and when we haven’t, our pitching has backed us up,” said Harmon.
Senior Channing Lackey is leading the team with a .500 batting average, 21 RBIs and three home runs. He’s also 1-0 on the mound with nine strikeouts in his only appearance this season.
“He is our big stick at the plate,” Harmon said. “He’s a senior leader. He’s a perfectionist. Every swing has to be right, and the other guys see that and follow what he does.”
The Cougars host No. 10 Booneville on Saturday before beginning Division 2-4A play against Itawamba AHS next week.
Pontotoc swingin’ it
Pontotoc’s offense is taking off at just the right time.
The Lady Warriors, ranked No. 10 by the Daily Journal, opened Division 2-4A play Tuesday with a 13-5 thumping of No. 3 Mooreville. That came a day after a 13-0 win over West Union.
“I thought the last two nights were the best approach we’ve had at the plate one through nine,” coach Michael Wildmon said.
Clean-up hitter Sadie Stegall homered in each game, while Joryie McKnight had four RBIs against Mooreville. McKnight is batting .438, while Allie Beckley checks in at .481.
Stegall leads the team with a .533 average and 11 RBIs.
“Her hands are really good,” Wildmon said. “No matter what, she’s always going to give us quality at-bats. She’s seeing the ball really well right now.”
Pontotoc (7-3) hits the road Friday for a rematch with Mooreville.