Seth Swinney couldn’t turn down what is essentially his dream job.
Tupelo’s third-year golf coach will be leaving at the end of this school year to work in the Mississippi State athletics department. He’ll be working with the football team as assistant director for creative. That means he’ll be doing graphic design, social media, branding and other related duties.
“I’ve been a Mississippi State fan my whole life, and it’s one of those things where you always say you want to work for Mississippi State athletics, and don’t ever really think you’re going to get that opportunity,” Swinney said. “…I’ve got some background in this, I really enjoy it, and I’m passionate about it.”
Swinney has gained some experience in this kind of work as Tupelo’s sports information director, a post he’s held the last two years.
As golf coach, he led the boys team to the Class 6A state title last season. Most of that team is back this year, and the Golden Wave have a good shot at winning their 16th championship.
Senior Walker Wise, the medalist at last season’s state tournament, has been Tupelo’s low scorer. The team has also gotten a big boost from eighth grader Jack Morris.
When Tupelo heads to Pascagoula for the state championships May 2-3, its stiffest competition will once again be Oxford and Madison Central.
“We’ll beat (Oxford) one tournament, and then they’ll beat us. And then we’ll beat Madison, and then they’ll beat us,” Swinney said. “It was the same way last year, and we ended up going there and doing great at state. Hopefully it turns out that way again this year.”
Rulewicz steps down
Tupelo girls soccer coach Diane Rulewicz is stepping down after four seasons, and for a very good reason.
“I’ve been coaching for 23 years, and it’s just getting to be more than I can give right now. I have an 11-year-old at home, and I miss out on a bunch of her stuff. So it’s time for me to be Mom right now,” she said.
Rulewicz was 38-25-2 leading the Lady Wave and reached the playoffs each year. Tupelo made the semifinal round in 2020.
Rulewicz isn’t ruling out a return to coaching someday.
“I’ve been around the sport since I was 3 years old,” she said, “so I’m sure it’ll be something that’s hard for me to walk away from.”
Corinth makes hires
Corinth has hired a boys soccer coach and a volleyball coach.
Those positions came open when Cameron Glenn stepped down from both to focus on coaching girls soccer, which he’s done the last 10 years.
John Ward Grace was hired as boys soccer coach, while Cassidy Dotter was tabbed as volleyball coach.
Grace, 31, was a boys and girls assistant the last three years at Amory, working under 2022 Daily Journal Boys Coach of the Year Nathan Clayton. He’s also been an assistant at Saltillo and Lafayette.
Dotter is a first-time head coach. The 22-year-old played two years of juco volleyball in her native Colorado before playing at Blue Mountain College this past season.
Corinth also hired former Saltillo head football coach Ryan Summers as a football assistant.