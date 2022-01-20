The Division 1-6A girls soccer crown is up for grabs tonight.
Oxford (10-5-1, 4-1) is hosting Tupelo (11-3, 4-1), with the winner earning a No. 1 seed for the playoffs, which begin next week. Tupelo won the first meeting 1-0 on Dec. 14.
“We went over there and felt like we didn’t play our best soccer the first time,” Oxford coach Hunter Crane said. “We’ve never lost a division to Tupelo since I’ve been a coach. It means a lot to us, it means a lot to me to go out and get that first-round home game.”
The Lady Chargers have been led by senior Ivy Dennis and junior Parker Martin. Dennis has eight goals and 20 assists, while Martin has 21 goals and 10 assists.
“Those two are our biggest leaders from an overall standpoint,” Crane said.
On the boys side, Oxford must beat Tupelo by at least two goals to make the playoffs as a No. 2 seed.
Hotbed Saturday
The Hotbed Classic returns on Saturday.
The annual boys showcase will be played at New Albany’s gym and features 10 games. It starts at 8:30 a.m. when East Union meets Tupelo Christian. The biggest local matchup will feature No. 4 Saltillo against No. 8 Pontotoc.
As always, several out-of-state teams are in the field. Memphis Home Education Association will face Madison-Ridgeland Academy. MHEA (20-4) is led by Murray State commit Justin Morgan, who averages 17.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
The nightcap features No. 10 New Albany against Winfield (Ala.), which is led by Tennessee Tech commit Jaborri McGhee (29.2 ppg).
Woods retires
Legendary football coach Ricky Woods announced his retirement on Tuesday.
Woods won seven state championships during his career, including four in a row at South Panola (2003-06). He spent a total of 10 years leading the Tigers, including the past five.
Between his stops in Batesville, Woods coached at Bainbridge High in Georgia and at Northwest Mississippi Community College. He also spent two years at Starkville, winning a state title in 2015.
Woods won his first two state titles at Ackerman (1997, 2001). He had a career record of 335-84, including 263-69 at the Mississippi high school level.