Madi Kate Vuncannon’s eye-popping stat line of 33 points, 13 rebounds and seven steals in Tuesday’s 62-44 win over North Pontotoc wasn’t an anomaly – at least from a small sample size so far this season.
The Walnut junior guard’s season totals are all around those marks, notching 30.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.2 steals per game to lead the Lady Wildcats (4-2) in all categories.
“She’s been consistent with her plan of attack on both ends of the floor,” said head coach Jackie Vuncannon, who is also Madi Kate’s mother.
Vuncannon has mostly been known as a knock down shooter, particularly from 3-point range, over her career. But the loss of Claire Leak from last year’s squad has forced her role into a more all-around scorer.
And she’s been just as efficient. Last season, Vuncannon averaged 13.3 points per game on 44% shooting, including 43% from deep. While her 3-point shot has fallen to 39% so far this year, her overall shooting numbers hover at 43% despite taking nearly seven more shots per game than last season.
“She’s worked really hard on finishing well, and being a little bit stronger and it shows,” Jackie Vuncannon said. “Her teammates put her in good positions as well. We average right at 10 assists per game because they play unselfish and share the basketball.”
Lady Tigers on a roll
Saltillo’s girls soccer team is playing at a higher level this season.
The Lady Tigers (9-1) defeated Tupelo 2-1 on Nov. 20, and then they beat another Class 6A power in Oxford on Monday, 4-1.
“We saw a different mentality than we’ve seen in the past. We didn’t shy away, which was encouraging,” Saltillo coach Matthew Reeder said.
Saltillo has had little trouble scoring goals, with senior Caitlyn Carnathan and sophomore Caroline Hamm notching eight apiece.
“It’s not like in years past where we’ve had one (scorer). We’ve got several girls who have been able to find the back of the net for us,” Reeder said.
Saltillo has made the 5A state semifinals each of the last two seasons, losing to Lafayette both times. This squad is aiming to go farther this season.
“I’m confident that if we show up and compete, then we can be competitive with anybody,” said Reeder.
Smithey steps back
Jeremy Smithey has resigned as Myrtle’s head football coach but will remain on staff as an assistant.
Smithey has led the Hawks for the past three seasons, compiling a record of 12-19. Myrtle was 3-6 this year, its first in Class 2A.
Smithey was defensive coordinator prior to becoming head coach and helped start the program, which played its first varsity season in 2018.