Walnut’s girls basketball team received a big boost on Tuesday night.
Sophomore guard Madi Kate Vuncannon returned to action following hip surgery on a torn labrum that sidelined her for nearly five months.
“Of course as her mom, I wanted to see her back out on the court, knowing she was healed and ready to go,” said Walnut head coach Jackie Vuncannon. “But also as a coach, I could see how much it was hurting her to have to sit on the bench and not help her teammates out.”
In her first game back, Madi Kate Vuncannon saw just 12 minutes on the floor, but she was efficient. She scored a team-high 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting (64%), including 4 of 7 (57%) from 3-point range in Walnut’s 60-20 win over Tremont.
“I thought she looked as good as expected, considering the long break she’s had,” Jackie Vuncannon said.
Walnut, which reached the Class 2A quarterfinals last season, started this season 1-5 before Tuesday night’s win.
Madi Kate Vuncannon’s firepower, along with senior Claire Leak (15.0 ppg), gives Walnut a 1-2 punch that could start stringing wins together.
“Before she came back, we had a lot of new pieces,” Jackie Vuncannon said. “...I think this is just a little extra added to get us back where we want to be.”
Bears start hot
First-year head coach Josh Harrison has Alcorn Central’s boys off to their best start in years.
The Bears, who won a total of 17 games over the previous four years, are 7-2 on the season.
“I feel like we’ve gotten off to the best possible start that I could imagine,” Harrison said.
Alcorn Central has made 3-point shooting its calling card early on. The Bears are shooting more than 40% from deep and are led by senior Justin Hernandez, junior Brady Talley and senior Jacob Tucker.
“We shoot a lot, and a lot have fallen to this point,” Harrison said.
Central lost to Corinth on Tuesday, 78-47, with turnovers a major culprit. Up next is a home game with Booneville on Friday to open Division 1-3A play.
The Blue Devils (2-1, 1-0) are the Daily Journal’s No. 6-ranked team.
“I know they’re a combination of Corinth and New Site,” Harrison said. “They have a high basketball IQ and a high amount of athleticism.”
COVID cancels Loggins
Another annual basketball tourney has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Calhoun City’s Curtis Loggins Shootout, scheduled for Saturday, was called off after Coffeeville went into quarantine earlier this week. Coffeeville’s boys and girls teams were both scheduled to play Houston.
This is just the last tournament to be canceled. The Doc Vandiver Classic, Lighthouse Classic and Kiwanis Classic are also among the events canceled within the past month.