A day after a big health scare, Kevin Walton was back on the practice field.
The East Union football coach was admitted to the hospital on Monday after fainting at school. He said his left arm went numb, and his chest felt “clinched like a fist.”
Someone grabbed a defibrillator. Fortunately, it wasn’t needed.
Walton, 46, said it doesn’t appear to be heart-related, as he first feared. He is still experiencing some light-headedness and pain in his chest, and he will undergo more tests next week to try and pinpoint the issue.
“I thought I was having a heart attack. It gave me a scare I’d never had before,” Walton said.
After leaving the hospital around lunchtime on Tuesday, he returned to school and led his team through practice. He plans to coach the Urchins’ season opener against New Albany on Friday.
“These boys, I’ve got to take care of myself, but they’re counting on me and need me there,” Walton said. “I know it’d be hard on them not having me out there the first game.
“I feel like I’m going to be OK, I’ve just got to stay low-key. I can’t get too excited.”
Anderson ready
Lafayette quarterback Randy Anderson and his Commodores are ready to open the season on Friday.
Anderson suffered what was reported to be a deep bruise in his lower back in the team’s jamboree last Friday and sat out practice on Monday. He is now back full speed heading into the opener against Cleveland Central.
“We will have everybody ready for Friday,” Lafayette coach Michael Fair said. “We held him out for precautionary reasons on Monday, but he practiced on Tuesday and is ready to go. There’s nothing to it.”
Anderson finished last season with 2,827 yards and 27 touchdowns rushing and passing. He returns as the lone starter in the backfield, but all five starting offensive linemen are back. Senior Austin Wilson, who recorded 53 pancake blocks last year, is one of those linemen.
“We feel good about the offensive line,” Fair said. “Those guys have really progressed like we want them to. They’ve had a good offseason. There’s no defensive front that anyone can throw at them that they haven’t seen before.”
Lafayette defeated Cleveland Central, 48-6, in last year’s opener. The Commodores racked up 458 rushing yards in the win, while Anderson had 217 total yards and two touchdowns.
Liles in new job
Perry Liles is back on the sidelines.
The former Calhoun City head coach is now offensive coordinator at Coffeeville. He retired following last season, which was his 10th leading the Wildcats.
Liles won 115 games at Calhoun City and led the team to the Class 2A state championship in 2016.
Coffeeville is familiar to Liles, who was the head coach there for four years (1998-2001).