After an extended break, the Tupelo boys soccer team is hitting the ground running.
The Golden Wave are 4-0 following Tuesday’s 2-0 win against Oxford. It was their first game in two weeks due to COVID-19 issues at the school.
“Coming back from the break, it was a good game for us,” coach Harris Faucette said. “We’ve got a long way to go, but you can tell we’re excited for what’s coming.”
What’s coming is division play. Tupelo opens 1-6A action today with a trip to DeSoto Central, then it turns around and hosts Olive Branch on Friday.
Faucette’s biggest concern after two weeks off is, naturally, conditioning.
“Last night we could really tell those two weeks off, we had a lot of guys cramping, getting tired,” he said. “They did a really good job of battling through that and playing. It’ll be a test for us playing these two games back to back.”
Forward Devan Sanders and midfielder Ryan Thistle lead the Wave with eight goals apiece, and midfielder Mike Ruhl has five assists.
Tupelo has outscored its opponents 20-1, but Faucette said there is plenty of room for improvement.
“I would say we’re doing a good job of connecting passes. I’d like us to do a better job of finishing,” he said. “We’re creating a lot of chances, but we’re just not finishing them right now.”
Higginbottom wins 400th
Belmont girls basketball coach Chris Higginbottom reached a milestone on Tuesday night, when his Lady Cardinals defeated Mantachie 68-39 to notch his 400th career win as a head coach.
“I think it was really special – a highlight moment of my coaching career,” Higginbottom said. “I give credit to my players. I’ve had some really good ones over the years.”
Higginbottom has spent the entirety of his 16-year head coaching career at Belmont. The Lady Cardinals have made the state tournament 10 of the last 15 years and won three state titles.
“It’s special to be committed to a school and you got all 400 wins at the same school,” Higginbottom said. “I’m just proud of our program and how consistent we’ve been.”
Belmont (8-0) is No. 1 in the Daily Journal’s area rankings. The Lady Cardinals host Walnut on Friday before kicking off Division 1-3A play at Nettleton next Tuesday.
Griffin commits
Mia Griffin, the Daily Journal’s reigning volleyball player of the year, has committed to Itawamba Community College.
The Alcorn Central junior is coming off another strong season. An outside hitter, she recorded 293 kills, 212 digs and 60 serving aces, and she led the Lady Bears to the Class 3A state semifinals.
“I was very excited,” Griffin said of committing. “I’m still excited about it. The coach, Priscilla Morgan, she was actually my travel ball coach last season, so we kind of got really close.”