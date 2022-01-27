Molly Brown didn’t have her full team for Monday’s opening day of official softball practice, and won’t until the end of basketball season. But the second-year head Wheeler head coach is using the next few weeks to continue to build up a program that rose to prominence a year ago.
The Lady Eagles went 17-8 last season and were eliminated by eventual Class 1A state champion Myrtle in the quarterfinals.
“Outside of three of them, it’s more of a junior high practice right now,” Brown said. “But these seventh and eighth graders saw the older girls and want to live up to the expectations that we set last year.”
One of the three full-time softball players is Mikayla Hutcheson, the reigning Division 2-1A Offensive MVP after batting .453 with eight triples, 13 RBIs and 34 runs scored last season.
The shortstop is a key cog in a lineup that returns all except one member from a year ago – pitcher Randi Johnson. Johnson threw 113 1/3 innings with a 1.66 ERA and 139 strikeouts.
As tough of an assignment as it’ll be to replace her, Brown has faith in Catelyn Brown to step in and fill her shoes after showing well in the circle (1.47 ERA) in limited action last year.
“We’ve had a lot of talks about what she can do to inspire her teammates to have confidence behind her like we had with Randi,” Brown said. “I think she’s ready to show that.”
One day, two games
West Union’s boys had a long day Saturday, but it ended on a very high note.
The Eagles played two games that day – against Walnut in the morning at the Hotbed Classic, and then against Ingomar that night in the Union County Tournament semifinals.
The odd scheduling was a result of the county tournament having to shuffle its schedule due to COVID-19 issues.
West Union lost to Walnut, 59-47, but then beat Ingomar, 63-56. The Falcons had also played in the Hotbed earlier that day.
“I didn’t necessarily have a plan as far as resting kids and being prepared for one game more than the other,” West Union coach J.C. Hayles said. “To the kids, our Union County Tournament game certainly would mean more to them.”
The second game was especially meaningful, because it marked the first time since 2007 that the Eagles (17-7) have beaten Ingomar.
“That’s always been the monkey on our back,” Hayles said. “Ingomar being inside of 1A the majority of those years as well, you’d have to beat them if you wanted to advance. … Throughout the past, our program’s kind of come up short, but I was happy for the guys, and it’s a big confidence boost going forward.”
Robertson’s Challenge
The 25th annual Robertson’s Sportswear Lady Challenge basketball event is set for Saturday.
A total of 14 games will be played at two sites – Booneville and Tupelo. Action begins at 10 a.m. at both locations.
One of the premier matchups will feature No. 1 Tishomingo County (24-0) versus Olive Branch (15-5), which has won three-straight state championships, including the last two 6A titles. The Lady Braves beat Olive Branch 77-74 on Nov. 20.
A total of six Daily Journal-ranked teams will participate, including No. 2 Pontotoc (20-3) against Briarcrest (Tenn.), and No. 3 Tupelo (19-4) against Loretto (Tenn.).