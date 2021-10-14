After-school basketball practice started on Monday for MHSAA member schools, but for Wheeler it was just another day.
The Eagles haven’t been hindered by the football regular season nor the volleyball playoffs since they school doesn't field teams in either sport, so the work for the 2021-22 hoops season has been underway for a while.
“We’ve been practicing since the first day of August,” Wheeler boys coach Mitch Howell said. “It’s huge for us, as far as our skill set, shooting and conditioning and having our basketball legs.”
The head start is a nice help for a team returning all but two from last year’s squad. The youthful Eagles were 7-17 a season ago, but their inexperience is no more. They return four of their five starters, including Mitch’s son, Cayden Howell, who averaged 17 points per game as a freshman.
Wheeler features plenty of size as well, with no player in the current starting five standing below 6-foot-2.
“This team is hungry. They are disappointed in last year’s season. They were young, but they are more experienced this year,” Howell said. “They’re ready to go out there and prove themselves.”
Wheeler opens its season at Mantachie on Nov. 2.
Ingomar wants more
Although Ingomar’s volleyball program is young, it has the same championship mindset as the school’s other teams.
The Lady Falcons (16-7) reached the Class 1A state semifinals last season, and the third-year program wants to go farther this time around. They’re on the court tonight for a second-round game versus Hamilton.
“We try to do a good job of talking about our day-to-day goals and taking care of our day-to-day business but ultimately knowing what the endgame is and where we want to end up,” coach Andy Wilbanks said. “They’ve had that mindset in the other sports programs that they’ve always played. …
“We want them to keep that mindset going in this sport, too.”
Ingomar is led by a pair of freshmen in hitters Cadie Jo Byrd and Macie Phifer, the latter of whom led the basketball team to a state title last spring. Setter Lindsey Dillard, a junior, has also played a big role.
Ingomar has won 10 of its last 11 games and appears to be peaking at the right time.
“We’re probably playing some of our better volleyball right now,” Wilbanks said.
Games moved up
A pair of area football games have been moved to tonight due to weather concerns.
Houston will visit Pontotoc in a Division 2-4 showdown, while Kossuth hosts Water Valley in a 1-3A contest.
Friday night’s weather forecast calls for a good chance of scattered thunderstorms.