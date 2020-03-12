Chad White and Perry Liles are joining forces again.
White has been hired as defensive coordinator at Ripley, pending school board approval. This comes after one season of his being head coach at Calhoun City, where White served as defensive coordinator under Liles for three years before taking the head post.
Liles was recently hired to lead Ripley.
“It was just time for me to step back a little bit and have this opportunity to go back to the classroom and teach and coach the defense and get to work with coach Liles again,” White said. “I’m excited about it.”
Strong defense was a Calhoun City hallmark under Liles and White. The Wildcats won the Class 2A state title in 2016, allowing just 8.6 points per game.
White said he enjoys working with Liles because of the trust he has in his assistant coaches.
“Once we get the game plan together, he lets his coaches coach, and he supports his coaches,” White said.
Ripley went 2-10 last season and allowed 28.7 points per game. White said he will likely install the 4-3 defense he used at Calhoun City.
Coaching moves
The local coaching carousel is picking up speed.
South Pontotoc boys basketball coach Shane Murphree has resigned after six seasons. The Cougars went 6-19 this past season, including 0-8 in Division 2-4A.
They made the playoffs three times under Murphree, most recently in the 2017-18 season.
The Alcorn Central boys job is also open after Mike Lewis retired. In his second stint leading the Bears, he compiled a record of 30-114 over five seasons.
On the football front, Tishomingo County’s Jim McCay has resigned after two-plus seasons at the helm. He took over as interim coach early in the 2017 season, replacing Ray Weeks.
The Braves were 6-22 on McCay’s watch.
McCay said he is retiring from the Mississippi education system after 28 years and will seek employment in Tennessee.
Top-3 showdown
Weather permitting, there is a big top-3 softball showdown today during Vardaman’s round robin tournament.
Houston (7-0), the Daily Journal’s preseason No. 1 team, is set to travel to No. 3 Vardaman (3-2) for an 11 a.m. first pitch. It’s the first of three games, with Houston meeting West Union at 1 p.m. and then West Union against Vardaman at 3.
Vardaman coach Josh Hegwood said there is a chance the tournament will be moved to Houston because of the weather. That decision will be made this morning.