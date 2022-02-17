The scoreboard in New Site’s gym tracks points for players who are in the game, and Monday night, the number next to Lily Whitley’s name kept going up and up and up.
By the end of the Lady Royals’ 83-48 win over M.S. Palmer in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs, that number was a nice round “50.”
It was a career high for Whitley, a senior post player. And it broke the school record for points in a game, which was 43, set by Lana Harris in 2005.
“My whole family was there, and having everybody there to support me, and it being my last home game ever, I never thought it would be possible to break the school record,” Whitley said.
New Site coach Byron Sparks didn’t realize until later that Whitley had outscored M.S. Palmer by herself.
“It’s unbelievable. I still can’t hardly wrap my head around it,” he said.
Whitley made 20 of 33 shots from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. She also hit 6 of 9 free throws.
She had 19 points after one quarter and 29 by halftime.
“They couldn’t guard me, so coach Sparks said, ‘Keep feeding her the ball,’” Whitley said.
New Site’s guards fed her all night. Lindsey Dickerson had nine assists, while Chloe Chism had five.
“We were basically coming down and taking it to her side, dropping her down in the post,” Sparks said. “Whoever was on that wing, that was their first look was to get it to her.”
Whitley averages a team-leading 20.0 points per game for the Lady Royals (25-9), who travel to Northside for a second-round game on Friday.
Family court
Tupelo tennis is a family affair this season.
The Golden Wave roster includes four sets of siblings: Wes and William Henson, Colbie and Taylor O’Rear, Ashton and Isabella Posey, and Knox and Mont Waterer.
“It’s a good thing, especially when a lot of those families are close,” coach Payton Pearce said. “They’ve done tournaments together for years.”
Several of them had a hand in Tuesday’s 7-0 season-opening win against Saltillo.
Knox Waterer had the day’s toughest match, against Cade Teeple, who was a part of Saltillo’s state champion boys doubles duo last year. Waterer pulled out the win, 3-6, 6-4, 1-0.
All in all, it was a nice start for the Wave. Tough matches await, against Lafayette today and then next week against New Albany and Oxford.
“We’ll have a better picture then, but I was impressed (Tuesday),” Pearce said. “I thought we played well.”
Saturday softball
Three softball tournaments are on tap Saturday, and they all have some top-10 flavor.
The Baldwyn Classic starts at 10 a.m. and features four games. No. 7-ranked Mantachie will face both Thrasher (11:30 a.m.) and Shannon (1 p.m.).
No. 4 Tishomingo County will open the Belmont Classic with back-to-back games: 9 a.m. versus Walnut, and then 10:30 a.m. versus New Hope.
In the Hamilton Classic, No. 6 Mooreville will face the hosts (10 a.m.) as well as Nettleton (11:30 a.m.). And No. 2 Saltillo takes on Nettleton (1 p.m.) and Tupelo (2:30 p.m.).