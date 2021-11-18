Brantley Wiygul is just kickin’ it this fall – and quite effectively.
The Itawamba AHS junior is off to a fast start on the soccer pitch, scoring seven goals to go with five assists in just five matches. He’s doing this while also helping the football team during its playoff run.
Wiygul is in his first season as the Indians’ placekicker. His good friend Isaac Smith, a running back and safety, talked him into joining the team.
It’s been a balancing act. Wiygul usually leaves soccer practice a few minutes early to join football practice each day.
“The hardest thing is to keep my legs healthy and keep them under me,” Wiygul said. “Most of the time I’ve got to tough it out.”
He’s excelled on the football field, making most of his point-after kicks. He drilled a 26-yard field goal in last week’s 30-9 win over Ripley in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
“It’s been cool,” Wiygul said. “It’s been a new experience.”
On the soccer field, Wiygul has already surpassed his sophomore total of five goals.
“His intensity and his pace up top are something that when he goes, he’s going to make you defend him,” soccer coach Randy Earnest said. “He’s going to put you on the back foot. Not afraid to make mistakes.”
Coffman pouring in points
Spence Coffman is proving he’s just as productive on the hardwood as he is the diamond.
The 6-foot senior from Tishomingo County (4-2) is lighting up the scoreboard, averaging 27.3 points through the first six games, including a career-high 47-point performance in a 78-71 win over Alcorn Central last Friday.
“I have a good feeling with my jump shot right now,” Coffman said. “I’m finishing at the rim pretty well, through contact, and getting the free throws. That’s what I’m doing best right now.”
As much as his jumper is falling, his speed is a huge factor, too.
His quick twitch caught the eyes of Division I baseball scouts when he reported a 6.53 60-yard dash time. Mississippi’s 14th-ranked baseball prospect, and No. 2-ranked shortstop in the Class of 2022 according to Perfect Game, Coffman signed with Southeastern Louisiana University a week ago.
“I really felt wanted there. They made me feel like part of their family,” he said.
Coffman holds a career .280 batting average with 10 doubles, two triples, one home run, 24 RBIs and 40 runs scored in his previous three seasons with the Braves.
Golden Wave Classic
Tupelo is hosting a big two-day soccer tournament this weekend.
The Golden Wave Classic will have four games Friday, including Tupelo’s boys and girls versus New Albany. On Saturday, a total of 12 matches will be played – seven of them on the main field and five on Tupelo’s practice field.
Action begins at 3:30 p.m. on Friday and at 8 a.m. Saturday.