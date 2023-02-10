Time again to empty out the old prep notebook, and let’s just come out swinging.
• I was trying to interview Saltillo basketball player Matthew Armstrong on Tuesday night when a ruckus broke out.
The Tigers had just defeated West Point, 36-33, in the Division 1-5A Tournament semifinals. It was a tough, physical defensive game, but the players never got into it on the court. But for whatever reason, a West Point player came bursting into the area by Saltillo’s locker room and started throwing punches.
I’m not sure which player it was, as he was out of uniform. I was nearly dumped into a trash can by the mass of bodies, but the fracas was broken up in about a minute’s time.
The fallout: West Point forfeited the consolation game it was scheduled to play against Columbus on Thursday night. That means the Green Wave will miss the playoffs. Bad way to end a season.
• For the first time since 1998, Oxford’s boys basketball team will not be in the playoffs. The Chargers’ season came to an end Wednesday with a 56-42 loss to Grenada in the 1-6A Tournament consolation game.
It was a heck of a streak for Oxford, and it came on the watch of head coach Drew Tyler, who just completed his 25th season at the helm.
He’s won 599 games with the Chargers, but alas, No. 600 will just have to wait.
• Thrasher freshman Brookelyn Roberts logged an eye-popping stat line Tuesday night. She scored 23 points and pulled down 27 rebounds in a 52-49 overtime loss to Falkner in the Division 1-1A Tournament.
The 5-foot-9 Roberts averaged 12 points and 9 rebounds per game this season. Unfortunately for Thrasher, the loss keeps them out of the playoffs.
• Be sure to grab a copy of Saturday’s Journal so you can check out my baseball and softball preseason package. It’ll feature stories on Oxford catcher Campbell Smithwick and Mantachie pitcher Ramsey Montgomery.
My Montgomery story focused on her pitching, and rightly so. But the junior is also an accomplished hitter, having batted .582 with three home runs and 22 RBIs last season. And here’s the funny thing: She doesn’t really work on her hitting.
“I hit in practice, but I don’t go to hitting lessons, I don’t do any of that,” Montgomery said. “I just try to go up there and be calm, see the ball and hit it.”