High school football teams in northeast Mississippi and around the state can begin preseason practices today.
It’s two weeks later than originally scheduled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The start of the regular season was also pushed back two weeks, to Sept. 3-4.
The Mississippi High School Activities Association has set guidelines for teams to follow when they practice. For the first two weeks, full contact will be limited to 120 minutes (two hours) per week.
Players are allowed to wear only shorts and helmets the first two days, and they can don shoulder pads on the third day. Teams can wear full gear on the sixth day.
Beginning with the third week of practice, teams are limited to 90 minutes of full contact per week.