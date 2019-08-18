LARGE SCHOOLS
1. West Point (5A)
For the third straight season, West Point enters as the defending state champ. The Green Wave will once again boast a powerful rushing attack with three offensive linemen returning as well as running backs Brandon Harris and Jimothy Mays. There are a few roles to fill on defense, but the returning defensive linemen recorded a combined 12 sacks last year.
2. Starkville (6A)
Starkville will be one of the top favorites in Class 6A this year. The Yellowjackets graduated some big names, but junior QB Luke Altmyer returns along with his favorite target, Rufus Harvey. Led by Jaylan Ware on defense, Starkville returns a plentiful amount of production that includes 12 sacks and 8 interceptions.
3. Oxford (6A)
Following its first ever playoff berth in Class 6A, Oxford has the tools to host a playoff game for the second-straight season. The Chargers have three starters back on the offensive line, while John Meagher is back at QB and J.J. Pegues is back healthy. On defense, Byron Pearson grabbed a school-record seven interceptions last year.
4. Lafayette (5A)
Lafayette went 9-4 last season, but its four losses came by a combined 13 points, while three losses were by less than three points. The Commodores lost two 1,000-yard rushers from last year’s team, but QB Randy Anderson returns as well as all five starting linemen who helped the offense averaged 343 rushing yards per game.
5. Corinth (4A)
Corinth’s Wing-T offense will be deadly again this season. After averaging 343 rushing yards per game, four of its five offensive linemen return. Also back are quarterback D.T. Sheffield and running back Tam Patterson, who each rushed for over 1,000 yards. On defense, Carter Bonds racked up 39 tackles-for-loss last year while Sheffield grabbed nine interceptions.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Houston (3A)
The Hilltoppers went 11-2 last season with their only losses coming to Pontotoc and Water Valley, which went on to win the 3A state championship. The strength of this Houston team should be its defense, which allowed only 16 points per game last year. Nine starters return on that side of the ball, including Rish Alford (16 sacks), Michael Dedeaux (14 sacks) and Allen Robertson (14 sacks).
2. Booneville (3A)
Booneville’s only loss of the season last year came in the second round of the playoffs to eventual state champion Water Valley. With four returning offensive linemen to protect quarterback John Daniel Deaton, the Blue Devils should be able to put points up in a hurry. Deaton’s favorite target, Davian Price, returns after accounting for 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns last year.
3. Calhoun City (2A)
Chad White has taken over as head coach for the Wildcats. Coming off their third-straight trip to the Class 2A semifinals, the Wildcats return a talented offensive group led by Chardarius Hill and Hayden Goodson. On defense, the team lost a lot of starters, but White’s defenses have allowed under 10 points per game in two of the last three seasons.
4. Smithville (1A)
Smithville won 11 games last season and reached the semifinals of the 1A playoffs. This season, only two offensive linemen return, but quarterback Octavion Miller and running back Jabril Smith lead a plethora of skill players onto the field. On defense, linebackers Jordan Wardlaw and Blake Williams combined for 167 tackles and 14 sacks last year.
5. Amory (3A)
The Panthers only won five games last season but make the move down from Class 4A. On offense, junior quarterback Hunter Jones returns for his third season as starter and will be protected by four returning offensive linemen. A talented bunch returns on the defensive line, while linebacker Easton Higginbotham (99 tackles, 1.5 sacks) leads the linebacker crew.
Dalton Middleton