NEW SITE • Hannah Campbell is more than just a pretty face, although she certainly loves to get dolled up.
On a late-October morning, she strolled into New Site’s gym in full basketball uniform and full makeup, her hair pageant-ready. She was about to have her photo taken, after all, as two parts of her world collided.
Campbell is best known for her exploits on the basketball court. Last season, the 5-foot-9 guard led the Lady Royals in scoring with 19.9 points per game and proved herself a clutch player.
Her long-range 3-pointer at the buzzer on Dec. 19 of last year gave New Site a 54-53 win over Saltillo.
Campbell’s competitive nature is also sparked by the beauty pageants she enters.
“Whenever I’m not doing basketball, I’m doing a lot of pageants,” she said.
At the moment, the focus is on hoops. Campbell, a senior, is leading a New Site team that returns several key pieces from last season. The Lady Royals reached the third round of the Class 2A playoffs, losing to Coahoma County.
Expectations are high, partly because Campbell is such an unflappable player. The shot against Saltillo wasn’t her first game winner, and it might not be her last.
“Some kids want the ball in those crucial times,” coach Byron Sparks said. “I don’t remember a time she hasn’t come through for us when we’ve had to have a clutch basket.”
Campbell does not become intimidated by the moment. Against Saltillo, she was so locked in on the basket that she didn’t notice defender Janiah Hinton flying towards her.
Thriving under pressure
“Whenever it gets to pressure moments, I really want the ball and I really want to be the one to help my team get that last basket that we need,” Campbell said. “I feel like I do better under pressure, honestly, which sounds weird.”
Not only is she clutch, she’s versatile. Campbell can play point guard, shooting guard, and in the post. She can hit the 3-pointer or score at the rim, and she’s good at finding open teammates.
“My favorite (position) would probably be shooting guard, because that’s what I feel like I’m best at,” Campbell said. “But I go wherever my team needs me to go at the time to score.”
Wherever she is on the floor, Campbell will be ready to step up when the game is on the line – even if she’s having a bad night.
“Coach Sparks is telling me, ‘You have to start playing or we’re not going to do what we need to do to win,’” she said. “Then something always clicks with me, and I don’t want to let my whole team down because I had one bad game.”