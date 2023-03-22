STARKVILLE – Starkville senior Ethan Pulliam got a pitch in his wheel house and sent the Yellowjackets home a winner on Tuesday night.
After hitting a moonshot solo home run over the “Starkville Monster” in left field in the bottom of the first, Pulliam came up in the bottom of the seventh, with the Jackets down 3-2 to Tupelo, and launched a two-run, walk-off home run for a 4-3 win to begin Division 1-6A play for both teams.
It was Pulliam’s first walk-off of his career and it came at the perfect time for him and Starkville, as he finished with two hits, three runs scored and three RBIs.
“I had a feeling that it would come down to me in the last inning,” Pulliam said. “It feels good. I kind of blacked out as soon as I hit it and I didn’t hear anything around me.”
After getting a fastball middle-in to lead off the game for Starkville (9-2, 1-0), the plan wasn’t necessarily to sit off-speed in the seventh, but after seeing Lake Reed’s first pitch of the at-bat, Pulliam zeroed in on the pitch.
“We made the decision to bump him up to leadoff a couple of weeks ago,” Starkville head coach Luke Adkins said. “So far, we’ve had really good production from the bottom of our lineup, so it’s made for a lot of opportunities for him to be up in crucial spots with runners on base.”
Tupelo (7-9, 0-1), despite falling short in the end, kept itself in the game thanks to stellar pitching from starter Jonathan Rogers, who struck out 12 and gave up two earned runs in six innings of work.
Rogers ran his pitch count up in the bottom of the sixth inning as Starkville began to mount its comeback, though he and the Golden Wave got out of the threat, giving up just one run.
With 101 pitches under his belt, that forced the hand of Tupelo head coach Justin Reed to go to his bullpen, bringing in Lake Reed.
“That ball was in the other box,” Reed said. “(Pulliam) just reached out there and got it. We put it where we wanted it, but he’s a D-I player, and he reached out and did what he’s supposed to do and put his team on his back.”
With these two teams facing off in Tupelo at 7 p.m. Thursday, it was crucial for the Jackets to set the tone early and defend their home field in a rivalry matchup.
“It was really big for us,” Pulliam said. “Now it gives us confidence. It’s hard to win any game on the road, so we knew we had to win at our place to get the easy one out of the way before we go up to Tupelo on Thursday.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Pulliam came up with a runner on in the seventh inning, down 3-2, and launched a two-run walk-off home run over the left field wall.
Big Stat: Pulliam hit two home runs and recorded three RBIs in the win for Starkville
Coach Speak: “(Reed) threw the first get-me-over slider and I saw (Pulliam’s) eyes get big after it went over for a strike. They went back to it again, and he was on time for it.” – Adkins, on Pulliam’s walk-off homer
