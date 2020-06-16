Bobby Purvis’ coaching career was one filled with firsts.
That long career came to an end last month, when Purvis announced his retirement after 46 years of coaching at high schools in the northeast corner of the state.
It ended where it all began for Purvis – at Alcorn Central. That’s where he got his first job, as a football assistant after graduating from Mississippi State, in 1974.
He was also handed the reins to the track and field program, and Purvis soon formed a cross country team. He later started cross country programs at Corinth and Kossuth, two schools that have since thrived in the sport.
“It’s finding kids who want to run,” Purvis said. “You watch other sports and you look for a kid that could be talented enough and want to work hard enough to run.”
Purvis was a fine runner himself, having won the state title in the mile run his senior year at Corinth. By that season he was on his third coach in as many years and was left to his own devices to train.
“It helped teach me what to do (as a coach), because I had to do it my senior year,” he said.
Purvis left Central in 1985 to coach football at Biggersville. He was an assistant for four years and then head coach for seven.
The Lions made the state playoffs for the first time in 1989 – Purvis’ first year as head coach.
Purvis returned to his alma mater in 1996, where he coached girls basketball and started the cross country program. Corinth’s boys and girls both won cross country state championships in 2003.
He coached at Kossuth from 2004-09, leading the boys cross country team to a state title in 2007.
Purvis then spent two years at New Site starting its football program.
He returned to Alcorn Central in 2011 to coach track and cross country.
“Everywhere I went it seemed like the Lord put me where I was supposed to be at that time, because things have always fallen together,” he said.
Alcorn Central girls basketball coach Alan Wood ran track for Purvis in the 1970s. He could tell early on that Purvis was a competent coach.
“You’re talking about track and several different events you’ve got to teach and know how to do. And I saw that all through the years, it seemed like he did a lot more teaching than most coaches do,” Wood said.
While Purvis made an impact on the football field and the basketball court, his legacy is most felt in the running world. Along with coaches like Pontotoc’s Mike Bain, Purvis helped both track and cross country grow and thrive in this part of the state.
“What he did for track in this area – you talk about track in Alcorn County, you’ve got to talk about coach Purvis,” Wood said. “He’s probably, if not started (programs), he put the enthusiasm into the sport, brought it to the forefront.”
Purvis, 68, said he plans to spend more time with his two grandchildren and his wife, Cheryl, who just retired after 45 years with the Corinth Gas & Water Department. He’ll be succeeded at Alcorn Central by Sam Holley, who ran for him at Alcorn Central.
“I did a lot of thinking on how to describe him,” Wood said. “I think the best way would probably be he’s a hall-of-fame coach and he’s a hall-of-fame person. He treated everybody the same.”