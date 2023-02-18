Daniel Conlee

West Union senior Daniel Conlee drives in the lane before being fouled in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 64-54 win over Blue Mountain in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs. Conlee finished with 19 points on 3 of 8 shooting from 3-point range.

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

ENTERPRISE • West Union battled the ups and downs on Saturday night.

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you