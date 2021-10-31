FULTON • Arvesta Troupe isn’t much of talker, so he just lets his game does the talking for him.
Itawamba AHS head coach Darryl Wilson often implores Troupe to communicate more with his teammates and coaches, but he’s content with the senior guard producing with his play.
“He’s never going to be a vocal leader but I believe he’s going to lead by action,” said Wilson. “… He loves basketball. He loves to play basketball, and that’s enough for me. He doesn’t have to say a word.”
Troupe broke on to the scene last season as Itawamba AHS made an historic run to the Class 4A semifinals.
The Indians went 22-6 and reached Jackson for the first time in 33 years, where Troupe played a huge role in his second season as a starter, averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.
His role last season was simplified by the talent around him. Former point guard Keondra Hampton made things go, evidenced by his state-leading 9.2 assists per game. IAHS’ leading scorer was Davon Wilder, a 6-foot-6 big man, who averaged 16 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.
Both Hampton and Wilder are now gone, as well as sharpshooter Cayden Prestage.
That leaves Troupe, who shot 53% from the field last season, to test his efficient scoring and playmaking abilities on an Indians team that will lean on him and uprising sophomore star Grant Hutton heavily.
“I feel like it’s more pressure, but I feel like we also need to keep things the same, not try to do anything too special, and just go do our job,” said Troupe.
Wilson believes his 6-foot-4 guard has all the tools to lead his team into another deep postseason run. And he should know.
Wilson played three seasons at Mississippi State from 1993-1996, ending his run on the Bulldogs’ Final Four Team that defeated Ray Allen and Uconn in the Sweet 16 in 1996.
He’s both experienced and seen Division 1 players up close and personal, and swears it’s not just “coach speak” when he claims Troupe can play at that level.
“I tell everybody that Arvesta Troupe is the ‘Mississippi Sleeper,’” said Wilson. “The sky’s the limit for him. Every school in the nation would be blown away by his basketball IQ and the way he moves. He can defend along the wings. And I think he’s got one of the best-looking shots in the state.”
“I think he’s going to be on everybody’s radar after this season.”