Cory Quinn has coached all over the South, but home has drawn him back.
The Corinth native was announced Friday as head football coach at Tishomingo County. He replaces Richard Russo, who left after two seasons to lead the Potts Camp program.
Quinn, 31, spent the last two years as head coach of Lake County in Tennessee. But with an infant son, he and his wife wanted to be closer to family – Corinth and Iuka are about 30 minutes apart.
“After two years of COVID and all the things that go along with that, it was important for us to get back closer to home and be closer to family, with him growing up and getting older,” Quinn said. “I wanted him to be around my grandparents and my mom and my sisters and aunts and uncles as much as possible.”
Lake County went 14-6 under Quinn and reached the Class 1A semifinals his first year, then the quarterfinals last season.
He began his career as a student assistant at Ole Miss. Quinn then held assistant coaching jobs at ICC, South Panola, Hernando, the University of Arkansas-Monticello, Lake Cormorant and Alcovy (Ga.). He was offensive coordinator at the last two stops.
At Lake County, Quinn learned the importance of being flexible.
“The biggest thing that I learned was always have a plan and always be adaptable, when the plan doesn’t go according to plan,” he said. “That was the main thing, being able to make adjustments on the fly.”
That approach is reflected in his schemes. The former offensive lineman likes to run a power spread and use a three-man front on defense, but he’s willing to adjust according to his personnel.
He takes over a Tishomingo County team that went 1-9 last fall and has only five winning seasons in its 31-year history.
“Coach Russo did a great job with the kids and the culture and doing things the right way,” Quinn said. “But I feel like from a football standpoint we’re walking into a hungry football team. … I think the foundation is there to be built into a team that can be tough and be physical and play a style of football that gives you a chance to win every Friday night. “