Vardaman football hasn’t returned to its glory days, but it’s making progress.
Entering tonight’s game at French Camp, the Rams are 4-2 overall, 1-1 in Division 3-1A. They’re in position to earn a playoff berth for the first time since 2017.
Just two years ago, Vardaman had an 0-11 season. That was Brennan Pugh’s first year as head coach. The Rams went 3-7 last fall.
“I wouldn’t say we’re exactly where I would’ve hoped to be, but I’m proud of this group of guys this year that have bought in,” Pugh said. “I’ll tell anybody, I think we’ve got one of the grittiest groups. Overall, I’m not upset with where we are.”
Vardaman has been getting the job done with a lot of youth. Sophomore Zay Pratt is the big sparkplug on offense. He’s a 6-foot-2 running back who has rushed for 394 yards and five touchdowns on 75 carries.
“He hits the hole hard and has got good vision,” Pugh said. “When he finds a crease, it seems like two steps gets him 6 or 8 yards. He’s got a long stride.”
Chipper Drake Moore, a junior, has been solid at quarterback. And the offensive line, which Pugh describes as undersized and inexperienced, has played well under the direction of assistant coach Josh Hegwood.
Vardaman is led by a sophomore on defense, too, in linebacker Rivers Bailey. He’s averaging nearly 10 tackles per game.
“He’s a great teammate, very coachable, does whatever you ask him to do. He’s not the biggest, not the fastest, but he just does his job,” Pugh said.
Following tonight’s game against French Camp (2-5, 2-1), the Rams close out the regular season with games against Ethel and West Lowndes. Once a perennial playoff team – a 22-year streak ended in 2012 – Vardaman is looking to restore its pride.
“Definitely the players are hungry to get there, and I know the community certainly is,” Pugh said. “We try not to worry about (that), we just try to get our kids to worry about what’s in their control.
“Getting back to where Vardaman has been is a result of taking care of business and doing what you’re supposed to do.”