WHEELER – Despite one of its best players being sent to the hospital, Vardaman’s baseball team was able to take care of business Friday night in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.
Senior shortstop Chipper Drake Moore took a knee to his midsection when he collided with a teammate while pursuing a pop-up in the second inning. The Rams managed to regroup after his departure and went on to beat Wheeler 11-3 to win the series in two games.
Moore was taken to a nearby hospital for X-rays and tests.
“After he want down, I thought worst-case scenario, we’d fold up shop,” Vardaman coach Joshua Warren said. “But the guys stepped up.”
Hitless through two innings, Vardaman (23-2-1) got the bats going in the third. Justyn Gordon led off with a single and scored on Bentley Hamilton’s base hit to make it 1-0.
The Rams added two more in the fourth and then exploded for five runs in the fifth for an 8-0 lead. They collected five hits in the inning, including RBI singles by Ethan Parker and Tucker Graham.
Seven players had at least one hit in the game, and Vardaman finished with 11 total. In its 8-0 Game 1 win, only three players got a hit.
“We saw (Kane Spencer), the lefty, the other night, and we were trying to pull everything,” Warren said. “The past couple of days at practice we have just pounded a middle-away approach, and what that does is when you sell out to hitting the ball that way, you can still hit the ball pull side.”
Andrew Easley was solid on the mound for the Rams. He scattered eight hits over six innings, struck out four and walked none. His breaking pitches gave Wheeler (8-16) a good bit of trouble.
“I liked to get ahead with the fastball this game, and after that they called a few curveballs, and I felt good with it,” Easley said.
The Eagles finished with nine hits but stranded 10 runners. All three of their runs were scored in the sixth inning.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Easley and Hamilton opened the fifth with back-to-back bunt singles, and Vardaman sent 11 batters to the plate.
Big Stat: Of the 83 pitches Easley threw, 68 were strikes.
Coach Speak: “We told ourselves going in we wanted to be the toughest four seed in 1A, and I really do think we were. We had to make them earn it.” – Wheeler’s Carter Swinney
