BIGGERSVILLE • Emmanuel Randle may be a freshman, but he doesn’t run like it.
The 5-foot-6, 175-pound running back ran wild in Tupelo Christian’s 35-25 win over last year’s Class 1A state runner-up and Division 1-1A rival Biggersville on Friday night.
Randle carried the ball 19 times for 223 yards and a 40-yard touchdown run that put the game on ice with 2:53 left in the game.
“He’s a freshman,” TCPS head coach Shaune Holiday repeated over and over in near disbelief. “We have what we call ‘thunder and lightning’ with him and Jaden (Warren). And tonight we unleashed ‘thunder and lightning.’ ”
The Eagles (3-2, 2-0) certainly had the size advantage in the trenches and let it play to their favor. TCPS ran the ball 23 of its 24 first half plays, leaning on an offensive line that averages over 275 pounds.
Biggersville (3-2, 1-1), ranked the No. 4 small school in the Daily Journal’s rankings, struck first when Drew Rowsey hit Zae Davis for a 76-yard touchdown on its opening possession.
Three plays later, Warren took a carry 44 yards to tie the game, then TCPS forced a quick three-and-out, where a 32-yard scamper from Randle set up a 1-yard plunge for quarterback Jake Prather for the 14-7 lead on just five offensive plays.
“Football games are won up front, and tonight we won up front,” said Holiday.
Jathan Hatch pulled Biggersville within one after he raced 71 yards for a score in the second, but Randle, again, led the team down the field on three carries to set up another sneak for Prather and a 21-13 halftime lead.
Davis had a big second half for the Lions scoring twice on runs of 3 and 28 yards to get his team within three with 11:53 to play.
The Lions’ last two drives of the game ended on a punt and a turnover on downs.
Biggersville had 406 yards of offense, led by Davis’ 203 yards and three total touchdowns. TCPS rushed for 337 of its 375 total yards.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Randle’s final blow came after a sack from Russ Blankenship that ended a Biggersville drive midway through the fourth as closed the hopes of a comeback.
Point Man: Randle had 248 yards and two touchdowns after catching a 25-yard pass for a score in the third quarter.
Talking Point: “I don’t think it was much schematically wrong, it’s just those dudes are massive and size is kind of where we struggle with right now. They just imposed their will against us.” - Biggersville head coach Case Ingram.
Notes
• Warren had 82 yards and 1 TD on 7 carries.
• Hatch had 117 yards and 1 TD on 13 carries.
• Next week, TCPS hosts Okolona, while Biggersville visits Smithville.