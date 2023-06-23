Nathaniel Walker

Nathaniel Walker recorded 113 tackles and 6 sacks for Amory last season.

 Deon Blanchard | Monroe County Journal

My high school football position rankings continue this week with the area’s top five linebackers.

Newsletters

Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you