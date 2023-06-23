My high school football position rankings continue this week with the area’s top five linebackers.
That’s always a deep position, which makes paring the list a difficult task. But I did my best.
A reminder: I am not ranking these players purely from a recruiting perspective. Past performance is a big factor, as is the eyeball test, plus input from coaches, etc.
5. Martrell Wilbourn, Lafayette: Limited to eight games last season due to injury, Wilbourn notched 57 tackles, 6 tackles-for-loss, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior can play inside or outside and knows how to finish tackles. Former Lafayette coach Michael Fair once told me that Wilbourn might end up being better than his older brother, Mario, who played at Southern Miss last season before entering the transfer portal.
4. Bryson Walters, Itawamba AHS: Playing in the middle of Itawamba’s defense, Walters had a big sophomore season. He led the team in tackles (132), TFL (12.0), QB hurries (21) and forced fumbles (four).
Walters can read the run game and defends sideline to sideline, and he has nice size at 6-2, 220.
Walters doesn’t have any college offers yet, but you can bet they’ll start coming soon.
3. Nathaniel Walker, Amory: A two-time all-state pick in Class 3A, Walker is a defensive coordinator’s dream. He has great instincts, and he’s the kind of player who can level a quarterback on one play and defend a downfield pass the next.
Last season, Walker recorded 113 tackles, 13 TFL and 6 sacks. He also made two interceptions, both of which he returned for touchdowns.
The 6-foot, 195-pounder has offers from Arkansas State, Mississippi College and several junior colleges.
2. Clifton Watkins, Tupelo: Watkins sort of flew under the radar last season, which is understandable given how many stars made up Tupelo’s defense. He was a big contributor, though, making 91 tackles, 18 TFL and 5 sacks. He also had a 40-yard fumble return for a touchdown against Corinth in Week 3.
Watkins (6-1, 180) can play inside or outside, has a nose for the ball, and moves like a safety.
1. Tristan Jernigan, Tupelo: He committed to Texas A&M in May, and he also has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon, Mississippi State and several other big programs. For good reason.
Jernigan (6-2, 220) made 96 tackles, 8 TFL and 8.5 sacks as a junior. He’s got range and great closing speed, and he’s an asset against the pass, be it versus a slot receiver or a running back.
Jernigan is an inside linebacker but can make plays outside the box, too.
He’s the state’s 12th-ranked 2024 recruit, according to 247Sports.