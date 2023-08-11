We arrive at last to our final set of high school football player position rankings. And we end, naturally, with the most important position: Quarterback.
This group of five is a nice mix of youth and experience.
My weekly reminder: I am not ranking these players purely from a recruiting perspective. Past performance is a big factor, as is the eyeball test, plus input from coaches, etc.
5. Braden Shettles, New Albany: People who know better than I do are saying Shettles could be a Division I player. He certainly had an impressive freshman season, especially when you consider his age and that he plays in Class 4A.
Shettles (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) completed 60.1% of his passes for 1,864 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions last year. He also had a pair of rushing TDs.
Shettles has a cool demeanor on the field, and his work ethic sets a great example for his teammates.
4. Noah Gillon, Booneville: Gillon transferred from Tupelo to Booneville prior to last season and immediately made his mark. The 6-3, 180-pounder completed 61.1% of his passes for 1,902 yards, 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
He also rushed for 224 yards and three scores.
Rivals lists Gillon, a junior, as a three-star recruit. He has offers from Austin Peay and Troy.
3. Braylen Williams, Nettleton: Williams had a huge freshman season. He passed for 2,093 yards and 24 touchdowns with seven interceptions; plus, he rushed for a team-high 753 yards and 12 TDs.
Williams (6-1, 170) got by on his athleticism a lot last year, but he’s been working on reading defenses, going through his progressions and having an overall stronger pocket presence.
But yeah, if a play breaks down, he’ll burn you with his feet. Williams has an offer from Akron.
2. Jeremiah Harrell, Tupelo: Harrell reached an elite level as a junior. He completed 61.6% of his throws for 2,837 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions.
His numbers were helped by an extremely effective screen game, but Harrell can consistently hit the downfield throws, too. The 6-3, 185-pounder is not a big runner but can move around in the pocket when necessary.
Harrell has offers from Mississippi College and several junior colleges.
1. Trey Petty, Starkville: Petty is the ideal dual-threat QB – equally effective with his arm and his legs. Last season he passed for 2,737 yards with 30 TDs and seven interceptions; he also rushed for 766 yards and 17 scores.
What separates Petty from a lot of quarterbacks is his ability to make “off-platform” throws – think Patrick Mahomes. He can hit off-balance throws and use different arm angles as needed.
Starkville won the Class 6A state title last season and will again be a favorite with Petty back.
Petty (6-1, 190) is the No. 28-rated 2024 prospect in Mississippi, per 247Sports. He is committed to Illinois.
