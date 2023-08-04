Kahnen Daniels

West Point’s Kahnen Daniels rushed for 2,027 yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior.

 James Pugh | Impact601.com

My high school football position rankings continue with running backs. We’ve always got a bunch of good ones in this area, and this year’s crop is sprinkled with some Division I talent.

Newsletters

Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you