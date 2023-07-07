Michael Turner

Ripley safety Michael Turner made 10 interceptions last season, which was tied for most in the area.

 Dillon Barnes | Southern Sentinel

Hope everyone made it through the Fourth of July holiday with all their digits intact. Regardless, we soldier ahead with my high school football position rankings.

Newsletters

Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you