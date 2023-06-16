Against my better judgment, I have once again compiled a list of the area’s top returning high school football players, broken down by position.
I did this last summer on a lark, and it seemed to go well. So, for the next nine Fridays I will use this space to list the top five area players at the major positions. If my math is correct – a big if – that will take us right up to the last Friday of the offseason.
Please note: I am not ranking these players purely from a recruiting perspective. Past performance is a big factor, as is the eyeball test, plus input from coaches, etc.
We’ll start this on the defensive side of the ball with the top five defensive linemen.
5. Charlie Coombs, Ripley: At 6-foot, 230 pounds, he’s not the biggest interior lineman. But Coombs, a senior, is productive. That’s because he’s a strong, and he’s a technician.
He made 51 tackles and 12 sacks last season, great numbers for a tackle. He also forced a couple of fumbles.
4. Malik Bell, Oxford: A 6-1, 300-pound nose tackle, Bell anchored Oxford’s 3-3 stack defense last season. He has good feet and strength to spare.
As a junior, Bell made 28 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss and 3.5 sacks.
3. Decorian Warren, Baldwyn: He’s been a bit overshadowed the last couple of years by Rodney Stewart, the 2022 Daily Journal Defensive Player of the Year. But Warren, a 5-11, 220-pound senior, has been a force up front.
Over three seasons, Warren has recorded 179 tackles, 45 TFL and 11 sacks. He had 68 tackles, 21 TFL and 5 sacks last fall.
With Stewart having graduated, Warren becomes Baldwyn’s lead horse in the trenches.
2. Zay Lowery, West Point: At 6-3, 280, Lowery is a load. The senior notched 101 tackles, 15 TFL and 5 sacks last season as West Point made a seventh straight championship game appearance.
Lowery is athletic enough to play both inside and outside. He counts Southern Miss and UAB among his college offers.
1. JaReylan McCoy, Tupelo: This kid started as a freshman for the best Class 6A defense in the state, which should tell you something.
McCoy stands 6-7, 245, and has as much potential as any player who’s come through Tupelo in recent memory. He was solid last season, recording 46 tackles, 12 TFL and 2.5 sacks from his defensive end spot.
If he keeps reaching for that high ceiling, McCoy could become a household name in short order. He’s already athletic and rangy, and if he fills out that frame even a little bit – hoo boy.
Put it this way: McCoy will be as good as he wants to be. He’s got the tools, he just needs to keep doing the work.
NEXT WEEK: Linebackers
