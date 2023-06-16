djr-2022-08-20-sport-ths-jareylan-mccoy-twp1

Defensive end JaReylan McCoy started as a freshman for Tupelo, recording 46 tackles and 12 tackles-for-loss.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Against my better judgment, I have once again compiled a list of the area’s top returning high school football players, broken down by position.

Newsletters

Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you