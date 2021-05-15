TUPELO • McClain Ray hasn’t been used much from the mound in the playoffs thus far as Tupelo swept its way into the third round of the Class 6A playoffs.
The Golden Wave’s normal closer was called upon for the start in Game 3 of the third-round series against Desoto Central, and delivered a gem to lift to Tupelo (27-8) to a 9-1 win on Saturday night.
The junior Mississippi State commit has pitched just one inning of relief this postseason, but went six innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits, three walks and four strikeouts in Saturday’s start.
“We had a lot of confidence being back at home tonight. We strung together a lot of hits, my defense played really well behind me, so I know if I threw it across the plate, they weren’t going to hit it,” Ray said.
Tupelo advances to face Madison Central in the 6A North Half championship—its first appearance since winning the state title in 2017.
“This time last year, this is where we wanted to be, but it couldn’t happen,” said Ray. “I’m glad we could pick it up for the seniors last year and get there this year.”
Ray admitted to running high on emotion in the first inning, which led to a 1-0 Desoto Central lead after a leadoff walk came around to score after a failed pickoff move moved the runner into scoring position. Landon Powell connected on a RBI single to get the Jaguars (23-11) on the board.
A two-out single in the second was Desoto Central’s only other hit off Ray until a leadoff double in the seventh that called for his exit.
Tupelo’s offense quickly responded with a Mason Morris solo homer and a RBI double from Kylan Washington in the second, and a four-run third, highlighted by a two-run single from Washington for the 6-1 lead.
The Wave tacked on two runs in the fifth on a single from Bo Jaggers and a triple from Hunter Elliott. Ray picked up a RBI on a fielder’s choice in the sixth.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Three walks loaded the bases with no outs for a RBI single from Will Hodges, a RBI groundout from Lake Reed, and Washington’s two-run single to blow the game open in the third.
Big Stat: Ray’s 107 pitches and six innings of work was a season-high.
Coach Speak: “We wanted to go with the fresh arm and he came out tonight and competed.” – Tupelo head coach Justin Reed, on Ray.