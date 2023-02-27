JACKSON – For the seventh year in a row, Raymond is headed to the state championship game.
Behind a big third quarter along with the play of Keymarius Lewis and E.J. Paymon, the Rangers were able to get past Pontotoc 53-40 in the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament at the Mississippi Coliseum on Monday night.
Raymond (27-6) will play Yazoo City for the 4A state championship on Thursday at 7 p.m.
“We had to make some adjustments at halftime, shot the ball a lot better in the second half and started scoring more baskets inside,” Raymond coach Tony Tadlock said. “We knew we had the size advantage, so we just had to pound the ball inside and get some easy baskets with E.J. and Larry.”
The first quarter was back and forth with the game tied at 10 at the end of the quarter.
The second quarter was a mirror image of the first with both teams trading baskets, but Pontotoc got back-to-back 3-pointers from Adin Johnson to give the Warriors a 25-21 edge at halftime.
The third quarter was the difference as the Rangers outscored Pontotoc 24-8, highlighted by two separate runs. Raymond went on a 12-2 run to take a 33-27 lead and then a 10-0 run late in the quarter to take a 43-31 lead. The Rangers held a 45-33 edge heading into the fourth quarter.
Pontotoc cut the lead to 45-38 early in the fourth quarter, but Raymond sealed the game with an 8-0 run to extend its lead to 53-38.
“I told the guys we should’ve been down more at half because we were very undisciplined, and we were only down four, and to come out and throw the first blow in the second half was huge and having two separate runs,” Tadlock said. “When we hit those runs, we took the wind out of them and settled in. Very excited for Thursday against Yazoo City, and it’s going to be a battle.”
Lewis had a game-high 23 points to lead Raymond, while Paymon added 16 points for the Rangers.
“Coach said I’m one of the best shooters on the team, so shots weren’t falling at first but I had to settle down, and shots started falling,” Lewis said. “We lost 90 percent of our shooting last year, so not a lot of people believed in us, but we believe in each other and strive for greatness, and people get to see it on Thursday.”
Tyler Shephard had 20 points to lead Pontotoc, while Johnson added nine points for the Warriors (30-3).
“Just second half they made adjustments on defense, and our shots weren’t falling and theirs were,” said Pontotoc coach Rolley Tipler. “We had a good year and weren’t expected to be here, so I’m proud of the guys for fighting and believing in each other.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.