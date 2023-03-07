Three area teams brought home a gold ball at last week’s MHSAA basketball state championships, and all did so in dominant fashion.
Booneville made history by sweeping the Class 3A boys and girls titles for a second-straight season. It’s the first time a school has simultaneously won back-to-back in both boys and girls.
The Blue Devils defeated Southeast Lauderdale, 70-51, to finish the season with a record of 30-2. The girls took down Forest 58-33 to finish 30-3, while Ingomar’s girls beat Biggersville 53-38 in the 1A title game to complete a 37-1 campaign.
Booneville’s boys were led by sophomore Kedrick Simmons, who scored 24 points. And the Blue Devils shut down Demondre Graham, this year’s 3A Mr. Basketball, holding him to 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting.
Sophomore Ni’yah Cook, the 3A Miss Basketball, had 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Booneville girls against Forest. Sophomore Ava Kate Smith added 19 points.
Ingomar boasts 1A Miss Basketball Macie Phifer, but it was freshman Daylen Grisham who gave the big spark against Biggersville. The guard notched 20 points, with nine of those coming at the free throw line.
All three of these state champions will be favorites again next year. Booneville’s boys return not only Simmons, but also sharpshooter Landon Brown, point guard Dalton Jackson and guard Alec Nunley. The Lady Devils will return Cook, Smith and the three Johnson sisters – Kaylee, Kylee and Kellan.
For Ingomar, Phifer is just a sophomore. Her fellow returning starters include Grisham and Cadie Jo Byrd, while key reserves Anna-Lauren Glasson, Kylie Jumper and Issie Riddle will also be back.
In addition to Biggersville’s girls, two other area squads came up short in title games. Pontotoc’s girls lost a heartbreaker to Louisville in 4A, 37-36. Tupelo’s girls fell to Texas signee Madison Booker’s Germantown team, 64-43, in the 6A final.
