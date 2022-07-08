Kinsley Gordon was named to a Daily Journal All-Area team six times during her four years of high school.
The Myrtle product made our All-Area basketball and softball teams three times apiece, and she was a first-team selection for each this past year. She’s one of the best all-around athletes I’ve seen since returning to the high school sports beat five years ago.
On the basketball court, Gordon averaged 28.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 steals per game. She then turned around and batted .598 for the softball team.
She’s also excelled on the track, winning individual state titles in discus (twice) and triple jump.
Gordon isn’t the only All-Area double dipper we had this year. Let’s recognize the others.
• Allie Beckley, Pontotoc: The dynamic point guard earned first-team honors, averaging 11.9 points, 6.6 assists and 3.4 steals per game. She was a second-team softball pick as a shortstop, batting .381 with 28 runs scored and 24 stolen bases.
• Caitlyn Carnathan, Saltillo: Like Gordon, Carnathan has been a standout for a long time. This past school year she made our soccer list – which is just 12 players – by notching 28 goals and 12 assists.
She might be even better on the softball diamond, where she earned first-team honors. Carnathan was 5-0 with a 1.04 ERA, plus she batted .438 with 39 runs scored.
• Zae Davis, Biggersville: Athletic as they come, Davis was a first-team Small School pick in football and a third-teamer in basketball. Davis accounted for 1,208 yards of offense and scored 23 total touchdowns – including via defense and special teams – last fall. He then scored 16.0 points per game and led the Lions to a second-straight Class 1A state basketball title.
• Rett Johnson, East Union: After missing most of 2020 with an injury, Johnson excelled at quarterback and was a football second-teamer. He passed for 19 touchdowns against just four interceptions and helped some in the run game.
Johnson then aided the Urchins in winning the 2A baseball championship as starting shortstop. He batted .474 with 45 RBIs, 55 runs scored and 34 stolen bases to earn a first-team nod.
• Macie Phifer, Ingomar: It’s hard to believe she still has three years of school left. Phifer was a dominant force in volleyball, recording 251 kills en route to earning third-team All-Area honors.
She’s even better at basketball. Phifer posted 19.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game to earn a second-team pick.
• Hayden Roberts, East Union: This kid is as athletic as they come, too. He was a Small School first-teamer in football, accounting for 898 yards of offense while making 68 tackles on defense. Roberts could punt, too, at a 41.3-yard average.
He was also a key cog for the baseball team, especially on the mound. Roberts was 9-0 with a 1.72 ERA and was named to our first team.
• Jon Paul Yates, Tupelo Christian: Yates was a two-way star on the football team. He had 819 yards and seven TDs receiving, and on defense he made four interceptions to earn second-team Small School honors.
Yates was a savvy hitter on the diamond, finishing with a .494 average, 27 RBIs, 53 runs and 42 stolen bases.
Johnson and Phifer are the the only ones out of this group who didn’t graduate this year. I’m going to miss watching those other kids play, but I’m sure some others will come along.